Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 2: Umesh Yadav returns as Vidarbha bats first

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of round two of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

LIVE UPDATES

Haryana vs Tripura | The toss has been delayed also at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Rohtak.

Punjab vs Hyderabad | Toss has been delayed at the Dhruv Pandove stadium in Patiala, Punjab.

Karnataka vs UP | It's been a sedate start for UP on a pitch that seems to offer some swing. It's a packed off-side field for seamers Ronit More and Abhimanyu Mithun, at the KSCA Stadium in Hubli. It's 6 for 0 after six overs.

TN gets the first wicket. Priyanshu Khanduri drives straight to cover Ganga Sridhar Raju. Vignesh rewarded HP 12/1 @sportstarweb — Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) December 17, 2019

Madhya Pradesh v Baroda: Baroda captain Krunal Pandya has won the toss and elected to field first in Indore.

Vidarbha v Rajasthan: Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal has won the toss and elected to bat first in the team's first home match in Nagpur. India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is in the playing XI.

Andhra v Delhi: Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari has won the toss and elected to field first in Ongole.

Kerala v Bengal: Kerala captain Sachin Baby has won the toss and chosen to bat first in Trivandrum.

Good morning from Dindigul. TN win the toss and chose to field first. Vijay Shankar not playing. Aparajith leading the side @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/yyfMFznjhH — Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) December 17, 2019

Tamil Nadu v Himachal: Tamil Nadu captain Baba Aparajith has won the toss and elected to field first in Natham, Dindigul.

Karnataka v Uttar Pradesh: UP captain Ankit Rajpoot has won the toss and elected to bat first in Hubli.

Odisha v Services: Odisha captain Subhransu Senapati has won the toss and elected to field first in the match being played in Cuttack.

Puducherry v Sikkim: Puducherry captain D. Rohit has won the toss and chosen to field first.

Manipur v Nagaland: Manipur captain Priyojit Singh has won the toss and chosen to bat first. It's an early start to the match being played at Videocon Ground in Kolkata.