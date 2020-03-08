Ranji Trophy final: Key battles, players to watch out for

Saurashtra is gunning for its first Ranji Trophy title when it takes on Bengal in the final in Rajkot on Monday.

Here are the key battles between the sides which can have a significant outcome on the result.

Jaydev Unadkat vs Abhimanyu Easwaran: The battle of the captains! One is searching for form, the other is close to finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the season. Ahead of the final, Unadkat is on 65 wickets at an average of 12.16, including seven fifers. Being a left-arm pacer, it will be easier for him to create the angles for the right-hander; get him out lbw or steal a nick. Abhimanyu, who is averaging under 20 this season, will be looking to hold his ground in the high-pressure final.



Ishan Porel vs Cheteshwar Pujara: Porel is only 21 but he is the leader of the Bengal pace attack. The U-19 World Cup winner of 2018 is ahead of his colleagues primarily due to his India A experience. But Saurashtra particularly is vulnerable to new-ball bowlers, and that’s where Porel will be tested. Pujara can easily take the polish off the new ball even if there is a fall of an early wicket. Before leaving for national duties, Pujara played a few games this season and even scored a double century, 248, against Karnataka. On the other hand, Porel quickly picked up 22 wickets in five matches.



Dharmendrasinh Jadeja vs Anustup Majumdar: Jadeja’s strength lies in his accuracy and ability to deliver dot balls. But Anustup has been a patient batsman for Bengal. He keeps it simple; respects the good deliveries and punishes the loose ones. He likes playing it a little late. It is strange that Jadeja, who picked up 50+ wickets in the last season, has not even touched 30 this time. He will definitely be looking to add more in front of the home crowd. With 641 runs, including two big match hundreds in the quarterfinal and semifinal, Anustup is perhaps batting at his best.