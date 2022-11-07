Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai announces 17-member squad, Ajinkya Rahane to lead

Pacer Sylvester D’Souza was given a maiden call-up while batters Armaan Jaffer and Suved Parker were also included in the squad.

Amol Karhadkar
MUMBAI 07 November, 2022 20:52 IST
Ajinkya Rahane remains at the helm after leading Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali triumph.

Ajinkya Rahane remains at the helm after leading Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali triumph. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai for the Vijay Hazare Trophy’s league stage, starting on November 12. The 17-member squad , with pacer Sylvester D’Souza earning a maiden call-up, was announced on Monday.

The selection committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola met on Monday, in the presence of head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Rahane, who joined virtually. Mumbai will play its Group E league stage in Ranchi from November 12.

Also Read
B Indrajith to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Sundar to be deputy

D’Souza came in for veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been ruled out for at least two more months after tearing a muscle in his left quadricep.

Prashant Solanki, the star of Mumbai’s triumphant Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in 2020-21, was excluded from the squad. Solanki remains out of favour after being omitted from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts as well. Sportstar understands that following a lacklustre showing in the T20 tournament’s league stage, the selectors and the team management has asked the young leg spinner to regain confidence in the Under-25 games.

With Shreyas Iyer set to be unavailable along with Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma due to India’s international commitments, young batters Suved Parkar and Armaan Jaffer were selected for the one-day format.

It will be interesting to see if Parkar, who made a stylish 252 on First Class debut during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, gets an opportunity in coloured clothing. Tushar Deshpande will continue to lead the pace battery in the absence of Kulkarni.

SQUAD
Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (w.k.), Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Khan, Sylvester D’Souza, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi, Shashank Attarde, Armaan Jaffer.
SCHEDULE
November 12: vs. Bengal
November 13: vs. Services
November 17: vs. Maharashtra
November 19: vs. Mizoram
November 21: vs. Puducherry
November 23: vs. Railways

