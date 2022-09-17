Duleep Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, semifinal Day 3: Central Zone 33/2, needs 468 more; Mayank Agarwal’s 50 takes South Zone to 157/1, lead at 580 runs

Hello and welcome to the HIGHLIGHTS from Sportstar’s coverage from the Duleep Trophy semifinals in Salem and Coimbatore. The news and inputs provided by our reporters on ground - Dhruva Prasad and Lalith Kalidas.

Central Zone 33/2 vs West Zone: The last action of the day is Shams Mulani getting rid of Himanshu Mantri on 18. West moves one wicket closer to a win.

West Zone vs Central Zone: Chintan Gaja dismisses Yash Dubey. The opening batter goes for 14 runs after smashing three boundaries. West Zone nine wickets away from a win.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Het Patel is gone for 67, lbw off Kartikeya. West Zone 371 all out. Central Zone needs 501 runs to win. Mantri and Dubey begin Central’s second innings.

Stumps update Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 157/1 in 28 overs at Stumps, Day 3: Mayank Agarwal (53*) and Ravi Teja (19*) close the day for South Zone in what has been another day of one-sided cricket.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 124/1 in 20.4 overs: And Rohan’s whirlwind knock comes to an abrupt ending. He chips a fuller delivery straight to cover and falls on 77 off 72 deliveries.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 96/0 in 14.3 overs: 50 off 42 balls for Rohan Kunnummal - his sixth consecutive First Class 50-plus score.

Rohan Kunnummal raises his bat after scoring a 50 in South Zone’s second innings. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 343/9: WICKET! Unadkat is out lbw as Gaurav Yadav moves it in a little bit into the right-hander and the ball keeps a tad low. Leads by 472 runs.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Fifty up for Her Patel off 126 balls. Has negotiated pace and spin equally well.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 341/8 in 93.3 overs: Gaurav Yadav flattens Kotian’s off-stump as the batter leaves the ball. The 49-run stand between Kotian and Het Patel ends.

Kotian walks back after being dismissed for 28 runs by Gaurav Yadav. | Photo Credit: Dhruva Prasad

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 341/7 in 93 overs: Het Patel moves to 49 with a four in the first over after the break. The new ball is 10 overs old now and the Central pacers who failed to reap dividends.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 50/0 in 8.1 overs: Kunnummal powers his way to 37 off 28 deliveries with six fours and a six.

And the players are back on the field. Session three coming up from Coimbatore and Salem.

Tea Updates Lalith Kalidas from Salem: North Zone 35/0 at Tea: Rohan Kunnummal (23* off 20) and Mayank Agarwal (12* off 16) lead SZ to the break. North Zone’s spinners have failed to emulate the turn and bounce that Sai Kishore produced off this track in this brief spell. Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 336/7 at Tea: Het Patel and Tanush Kotian hold fort. Frustrating grind for the Central Zone bowlers.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 35/0 in 6 overs: Two streaky leading-edges to point and wide mid-off isn’t holding Kunnummal back. He steps out and smacks Dagar over long-on for six in the third over. Kunnummal is batting on 23 off 20 balls.

A second new ball

Lalith Kalidas with an update: The new ball goes missing below one of the containers that includes the officials’ cabins behind the long-off fence after Rohan’s shot. We have a second new-ball in play from the second delivery of the innings.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: With the first-innings lead safely in the bag, South Zone have opted to bat again. Mayank Agarwal and Rohan Kunnummal return with slightly trickier conditions in place. Mayank Dagar takes the new ball.

Sai Kishore holds the ball aloft after his fifth wicket as he acknowledges the applause from his dugout. Sai Kishore ended the innings with 7-70. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Seven wickets for R Sai Kishore as South Zone bundles North for 207 (67). 7-70 is Sai Kishore’s best bowling figures in First Class cricket across 21 matches.

Career best figures for Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore picked up his sixth wicket when he dismissed Kaul. His figures for the innings are 6/70. His previous best was 6/107.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 201/9, 64.2 overs: Sixth wicket for Sai Kishore! Another one turns away sharply from length to flip the outside-edge and straight to silly point.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 201/8 in 62.4 overs: Five wickets for Sai Kishore. Mayank Dagar falls as he slashes one straight to the point fielder.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 304/7 in 79 overs: Tanush Kotian smashes a six over long-on off the first ball he faces. A misfield give him four more next ball down the ground. Lead now 433 runs.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 292/7 in 78 overs: Atit Sheth is gone for 20, stepping out to Kartikeya and getting an outside edge to the slips.

Lalith Kalidas form Salem: North Zone 183/7 in 59 overs: Nishant Sindhu’s knock comes to an end at 40. Sai Kishore makes a swift change in his trajectory as he sees the batsman advancing. Easy stumping for Bhui.

West Zone’s lead surpassed 400 runs as Het Patel and Tanush Kotian continue batting. | Photo Credit: Dhruva Prasad

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 280/6 in 74 overs: A slow, grinding passage of play here. Atit Sheth launches Kartikeya for a six over long-on, hopefully signalling a shift in gears. West leads by 411 runs.

Sai Kishore picks 3

The left-arm orthodox bowler has sent three North Zone batters packing to the pavilion. Just two wickets away from his fourth First Class five-wicket haul.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: North Zone 171/6 in 52 overs: Third wicket for Sai Kishore. Invites Anmol Malhotra into the drive and gets the outside-edge to Hanuma Vihari at first slip. Excellent catch from the skipper and North Zone loses its sixth wicket.

Sai Kishore provides two quick wickets to South Zone by sending back Rana and Malhotra. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: North Zone 164/5 in 49 overs: Rana starts the session with a beautiful square-cut off the backfoot for four but is then dismissed by Sai Kishore. Rana is beaten in flight as the ball hits the front-pad plumb in front.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 260/6 in 64.2 overs: OUT! Mulani’s stay comes to an end. He played Kartikeya off the backfoot and was caught in front of the stumps. Might have been going down leg but he has to walk.

We’re back for the second session on Day 3.

Lunch updates Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Lunch on Day 3. West Zone 254/5 in 63 overs, leads by 383 runs. Spinners Karan and Kartikeya have operated for 12 overs in tandem now without success. Mulani and Het Patel have added 34 runs for the sixth wicket. Mulani (28*) has been the aggressor. Lalith Kalidas from Salem: North Zone 149/4 (45), Lunch, Day 3. LHB Nishant Sindhu has come out with an attacking mindset. He smashed Basil Thampi for two boundaries down the ground and also took on the left-armer Thyagarajan. SZ still on top with a 481-run lead

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Two wickets in the space of three balls for South Zone. Dhruv Shorey holes out to Manish Pandey at mid-off as Thyagarajan gets his first wicket. Earlier, Mandeep Singh was the third wicket to fall. NZ 116/4 in 34.2 overs

South Zone fielders celebrate the fall of a wicket. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Mandeep Singh brings up North Zone’s 100 with a streaky flick past Baba Indrajith, who drops a catch at leg-slip.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Out! Shaw is gone for 142, caught by a Yash Dubey stunner at short midwicket off Karan Sharma. West Zone 200/4.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Krishnappa Gowtham strikes in his first over. A sharp reflex grab by Rohan Kunnummal at forward short-leg sees the back of Manan Vohra for 27. Dhruv Shorey is in at 3 for North Zone. NZ 67/1 in 20 overs. Two wickets in quick succession for South Zone. The in-form Yash Dhull is dismissed by Sai Kishore; he gets an outside-edge to the keeper. Captain Mandeep Singh is in next with spinners operating in tandem. NZ 71/2 in 20.5 overs

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Fifty up for North Zone as Manan Vohra hooks Ravi Teja over fine leg for six. Positive start to the session for North Zone. NZ 55/0 in 18 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Armaan Jaffer looked tentative against the short ball this morning until he banished his demons with a pick-up pull over midwicket for six off Rajpoot. Some insipid bowling this morning and shoddy work in the field have combined to pile up Central Zone’s woes. West Zone 178/3 in 40 overs, leads by 307 runs.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Ravi Teja’s landing from the far end is accompanied by puffs of dust. Spinner Sai Kishore, who is bowling from the other end, is visibly content with the development.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: With the ball moving around and the pitch offering generous bounce, this contest could still be open. There are runs to be made on this track and value for shots, like Prithvi Shaw showed in both innings. Central Zone could just fancy chasing around 350. Update: Venkatesh Iyer has not taken the field. Aditya Sarwate replaces him. Iyer took a blow yesterday while batting. Later scans revealed no damage. This could just be a precautionary move. More on it as and when we find out.

Good morning from Day 3 in Coimbatore. Rahane diligently practising in the slips. He took a brilliant catch at third slip yesterday, anticipating the trajectory of the ball very early. He has also managed his fielders in the cordon very well. #DuleepTrophypic.twitter.com/p4AhOYXF1T — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 17, 2022

Lalith Kalidas from Salem with an update on Navdeep Saini: Post scans, he has been advised 5-6 days of rest, ruling him out of the remainder of this semifinal. He was named in the India A squad for the limited-overs leg against New Zealand A yesterday.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Stumps, Day 2: West Zone 130/3 in 29 overs: Leads by 259 runs. Shaw batting on 104 off 96 balls with Armaan Jaffer (7* off 32).

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Stumps, Day 2: North Zone 24/0 in 5 overs: Vohra (11*) and Dhull (8*) see off the day. They trail by a massive 606 runs. Nothing short of a gruelling day for Mandeep Singh’s men in Salem.

TOSS UPDATE:

South Zone has won the toss and elected to bat.

Central Zone has won the toss and elected to bowl

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Good morning from the SCF ground in Salem. The Duleep Trophy semifinal between North Zone and South Zone will be underway shortly. Both teams are going through their warmups. The wicket looks benign with tinges of green.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: “Looks a like a dry wicket here at SNR College Cricket Ground for the Duleep Trophy semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone. Just a tinge of grass on what looks like a belter.” Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have had some intense slip catching drills this morning.

FULL SQUADS Central Zone: Priyam Garg, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar(w), Ashok Menaria, Karan Sharma(c), Shubham S Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniket Choudhary, Gaurav Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Deepak Dhapola, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth. Standby players: Siddharth Desai, Suved Parkar, Armaan Jaffer. North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey (vc), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c),Himanshu Rana, Akash Vashisht, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Qamran Iqbal, Vikas Mishra. Standby players: Amit Rana, Ankit Kalsi, Fazil Rashid, Baltej Singh , Raj Angad, Abdul Samad. South Zone: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith(w), Hanuma Vihari(c), Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tanay Thyagarajan, Basil Thampi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rohan Kunnummal, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Here is W.V. Raman’s latest episode on where he talks about India’s domestic cricket season:

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy isn’t available for live telecast or live streaming. Only the final will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.