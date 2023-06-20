Magazine

Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5 updates: Rain continues in Birmingham; Australia needs 174 to win

Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming info: Get the updates of England vs Australia first Ashes Test from the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham.

Updated : Jun 20, 2023 16:09 IST

Team Sportstar
A general view as rain falls before the scheduled start of play during Day Five.
A general view as rain falls before the scheduled start of play during Day Five. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

A general view as rain falls before the scheduled start of play during Day Five. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 5 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

SCORES×

  • June 20, 2023 15:57
    Update
  • June 20, 2023 15:27
    Lunch to be taken at 12:30 PM BST

    Lunch will be taken at 5 PM IST and the day is only likely to resume at 5:40 PM IST at the earliest, provided the rain stays away.

  • June 20, 2023 15:19
    Rain continues

    Rain continues to pelt down in Birmingham and it’s likely stay for another two hours or so before we receive a five-hour window for the game.

  • June 20, 2023 14:37
    Bleak scenes

  • June 20, 2023 14:18
    Damp start at Edgbaston

    BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: The super-sopper empties its tank as rain falls before the scheduled start of play during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston on June 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

  • June 20, 2023 14:09
    Ashes - 1st Test Day 4 Review

    Stuart Broad revived England’s hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes test with a superb late burst just when Australia appeared to have taken the upper hand on Monday.

    After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on the fourth day, Australia set about ITS 281 victory target in serene fashion but ended the day wobbling on 107 for three.

    Australia’s opener David Warner and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja looked rock-solid in putting on 61 before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36.

    With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut hand, Broad then returned for a second spell to swing the momentum back towards the host.

    Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had world number one test batsman Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13, having removed him for a duck in the first innings.

    Steve Smith (6) then edged another Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of England keeper Jonny Bairstow.

    Khawaja, who scored his first century in England in the first innings, remained unbeaten at the close on 34 with night watchman Scott Boland on 13 not out.

    Rain is expected early on Tuesday before drier conditions and, with Australia requiring a further 174 runs and England needing seven wickets, a draw looks a remote possibility.

    - Reuters

  • June 20, 2023 14:06
    Where to Watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 5 in India?

    Day 5 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.

