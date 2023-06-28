MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2023 Updates: England wins toss, opts to bowl first

ENG vs AUS: Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the second Ashes test happening at the Lord’s.

Updated : Jun 28, 2023 15:06 IST

Team Sportstar
England players during the 1st Ashes Test.
England players during the 1st Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: SHAUN BOTTERILL
lightbox-info

England players during the 1st Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: SHAUN BOTTERILL

Ashes: Follow for all live updates from the England vs Australia Test match happening at the Lord’s.

  • June 28, 2023 15:06
    Toss Update

    England wins toss, opts to bowl first

  • June 28, 2023 14:37
    Getting dropped is not something new for me, says Starc

    Taking the Ashes opener snub in his stride, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he is used to being “dropped the most in this squad” but he promised to remain battle-ready if he is picked for the second Test.

    Left-arm pacer Starc was not part of the first Test against England, which the visitors won by two wickets.

    “I’m used to it now coming to England. It’s a squad mentality, much the same as last time,” Starc told reporters about his non-selection for the opening Test at Edgbaston.

    “I have been around long enough, been dropped enough. Probably been dropped the most in this squad so it is not something new for me. It probably won’t be the last time either.”

    READ MORE

  • June 28, 2023 14:34
    A pacy visitor for the Aussies
  • June 28, 2023 14:30
    Australia didn’t even bring its ‘B Game’ in Ashes opener, says Labuschagne

    Marnus Labuschagne said Australia, especially the pacers, did not even bring their “B Game” in the win against England in the Ashes opener, adding that there is plenty of room for the visitors to improve as the series goes on.

    Australia edged out England to win the opening Test in Birmingham by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

    There were a number of impressive individual performances from the visitors but Labuschagne felt that the formidable Australian pace attack was not at its best.

    “I don’t think we played our B-game. I think there’s a few guys that played exceptionally well. Usman (Khawaja) played really well, Nathan Lyon bowled exceptionally,” Labuschagne told SEN Cricket.

    READ MORE

  • June 28, 2023 14:22
    Cloudy conditions in store
  • June 28, 2023 14:14
    England has already revealed its cards

    England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

    Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

  • June 28, 2023 14:11
    Preview

    England captain Ben Stokes said an “awkward” changing room meeting with a new fan of Test cricket has underlined his faith in the team’s dynamic ‘Bazball’ method.

    A policy of all-out attack has paid rich dividends since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year, with England winning 11 out of 14 Tests.

    But a thrilling two-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Australia in last week’s Ashes opener at Edgbaston led several former England internationals to warn Stokes’s men would need to curb their attacking instincts if they were to level the five-match series at Lord’s, where the second Test starts from Wednesday.

    READ MORE

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score Day 1, quarterfinals: North 232/4 vs North East; Central 153/7 vs East; Shorey hits ton; Rinku falls as Central Zone lose three on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2023 Updates: England wins toss, opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire after cricket racism scandal
    AFP
  5. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2023 Updates: England wins toss, opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Ashes 2023: Stokes keeps faith with aggressive approach as England takes on Australia at Lord’s
    AFP
  3. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
  4. England’s Tongue ‘living the dream’ with Ashes call-up
    AFP
  5. TNPL 2023: Lyca Kovai Kings thrashes Salem Spartans to secure playoff spot
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score Day 1, quarterfinals: North 232/4 vs North East; Central 153/7 vs East; Shorey hits ton; Rinku falls as Central Zone lose three on the trot
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score, Ashes 2023 Updates: England wins toss, opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire after cricket racism scandal
    AFP
  5. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment