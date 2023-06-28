- June 28, 2023 15:06Toss Update
England wins toss, opts to bowl first
- June 28, 2023 14:37Getting dropped is not something new for me, says Starc
Taking the Ashes opener snub in his stride, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he is used to being “dropped the most in this squad” but he promised to remain battle-ready if he is picked for the second Test.
Left-arm pacer Starc was not part of the first Test against England, which the visitors won by two wickets.
“I’m used to it now coming to England. It’s a squad mentality, much the same as last time,” Starc told reporters about his non-selection for the opening Test at Edgbaston.
“I have been around long enough, been dropped enough. Probably been dropped the most in this squad so it is not something new for me. It probably won’t be the last time either.”
- June 28, 2023 14:34A pacy visitor for the Aussies
- June 28, 2023 14:30Australia didn’t even bring its ‘B Game’ in Ashes opener, says Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne said Australia, especially the pacers, did not even bring their “B Game” in the win against England in the Ashes opener, adding that there is plenty of room for the visitors to improve as the series goes on.
Australia edged out England to win the opening Test in Birmingham by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
There were a number of impressive individual performances from the visitors but Labuschagne felt that the formidable Australian pace attack was not at its best.
“I don’t think we played our B-game. I think there’s a few guys that played exceptionally well. Usman (Khawaja) played really well, Nathan Lyon bowled exceptionally,” Labuschagne told SEN Cricket.
- June 28, 2023 14:22Cloudy conditions in store
- June 28, 2023 14:14England has already revealed its cards
England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
- June 28, 2023 14:11Preview
England captain Ben Stokes said an “awkward” changing room meeting with a new fan of Test cricket has underlined his faith in the team’s dynamic ‘Bazball’ method.
A policy of all-out attack has paid rich dividends since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year, with England winning 11 out of 14 Tests.
But a thrilling two-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Australia in last week’s Ashes opener at Edgbaston led several former England internationals to warn Stokes’s men would need to curb their attacking instincts if they were to level the five-match series at Lord’s, where the second Test starts from Wednesday.
