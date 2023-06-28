Getting dropped is not something new for me, says Starc

Taking the Ashes opener snub in his stride, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he is used to being “dropped the most in this squad” but he promised to remain battle-ready if he is picked for the second Test.

Left-arm pacer Starc was not part of the first Test against England, which the visitors won by two wickets.

“I’m used to it now coming to England. It’s a squad mentality, much the same as last time,” Starc told reporters about his non-selection for the opening Test at Edgbaston.

“I have been around long enough, been dropped enough. Probably been dropped the most in this squad so it is not something new for me. It probably won’t be the last time either.”

