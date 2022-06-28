England's Eoin Morgan bids adieu to international cricket

England captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket.

"I'm hugely proud of what I have achieved, but what I will cherish and remember most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know," he said.

Morgan played 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is for England, leading the side to the World Cup title in 2019 and the T20 World Cup final in 2016.

Congratulating Morgan on his career with England, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “Eoin was an exceptional talent from his early days with the Ireland team and over the years he developed into a top-class batter and captain, leading England’s resurgence in limited overs cricket culminating in that quite extraordinary World Cup victory at Lord’s in 2019. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate him for an outstanding career and wish him every success in the next phase of his career.”

