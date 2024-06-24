Rohit Sharma registered the third-fastest half-century by an Indian in T20 World Cup history during a Super Eight match against Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.

Rohit reached the 50-run mark off just 19 balls with a single off the last ball of the fifth over, bowled by Pat Cummins.

Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball fifty against England in Durban during the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup is the fastest in the history of the tournament by any batter. KL Rahul’s 18-ball half-century against Scotland in 2021 in Dubai is the second fastest by an Indian in T20 World Cups.

During his knock on Monday, Rohit also became the top-scorer for India in T20Is, surpassing Virat Kohli, who fell for a five-ball duck. The 37-year-old also became the first batter to hit 200 sixes in T20Is.

FASTEST FIFTIES BY INDIANS IN T20 WORLD CUP

Yuvraj Singh - 12 balls - India vs England - 2007 KL Rahul - 18 balls - India vs Scotland, 2021 Rohit Sharma - 19 balls - India vs Australia, 2024 Yuvraj Singh - 20 balls - India vs Australia, 2007 Suryakumar Yadav - 23 balls - India vs Zimbabwe, 2022