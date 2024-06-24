  1. Yuvraj Singh - 12 balls - India vs England - 2007
  2. KL Rahul - 18 balls - India vs Scotland, 2021
  3. Rohit Sharma - 19 balls - India vs Australia, 2024
  4. Yuvraj Singh - 20 balls - India vs Australia, 2007
  5. Suryakumar Yadav - 23 balls - India vs Zimbabwe, 2022