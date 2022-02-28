Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin dies aged 92

Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin, a part of the side that won a first away series in England in 1950 and described as "pioneer" of the game, has died aged 92, officials said.

Ramadhin, from the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, took 158 wickets in 43 Tests at an average of 28.98, which included match figures of 11-152 when West Indies claimed a first-ever Test victory in England at Lord's 72 years ago.

"On behalf of CWI, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sonny Ramadhin, one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket," board president Ricky Skerritt said. "Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of World Cricket. Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket's 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time.

"This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr. Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso - and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket."