Glenn Maxwell hopes for a Test recall, sets eyes on Sri Lanka tour

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his Tests against South Asian teams.

Published : Dec 05, 2023 12:25 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Glenn Maxwell gestures after smashing a century against India during the third T20 in Guwahati.
Glenn Maxwell gestures after smashing a century against India during the third T20 in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Glenn Maxwell has not given up hope of playing Test cricket again and says his record in the subcontinent could earn him a recall for the first time in more than seven years when the team tours Sri Lanka in early 2025.

His only Test hundred came in India, and he was one of the architects of Australia’s triumph in the 50-overs World Cup in India last month.

Maxwell, who has not played Test cricket since September 2017, is under no illusions how difficult it is to break into Australia’s Test squad and the 35-year-old thinks he may have to bide his time for the Sri Lanka tour in a little over a year’s time.

“I’m quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They’re playing some really good cricket, they’re World Test Champions,” the all-rounder TOLD Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

“There’s not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side.

“I don’t think there’s another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I’ll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage.”

While Maxwell is hoping to set the Big Bash League alight with his explosive batting and crafty off-spin, some of his Australia team- mates are preparing for the three-Test home series against Pakistan.

“It would have been nice to play one at home, it’s where I played all my first-class cricket and it felt like I toiled away for a few years there,” Maxwell said.

“It’s something that I wish I would have been able to do. But circumstances and timing I probably was more preferred in the white-ball area.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

