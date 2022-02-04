Root confirmed as England Test captain, Thorpe steps down as batting coach

Joe Root was confirmed as Test captain ahead of England's tour of West Indies next month after batting coach Graham Thorpe stepped down from his position, becoming the latest casualty of England's woeful Ashes series, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.

Head coach Chris Silverwood and managing director Ashley Giles had already left their roles this week in the aftermath of England's 4-0 Ashes series defeat, with Thorpe following after several batting collapses by the team in Australia.

"I have been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," Thorpe said.

Former England skipper Andrew Strauss has replaced Giles on an interim basis and will appoint a caretaker coach for the forthcoming tour of West Indies in March.

"It's probably worth saying at this stage that Joe Root will be captaining the side in the West Indies," Strauss told reporters.

"Having spoken to him it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England Test team forward. He's got incredible motivation and energy to do that. He's bruised, hugely disappointed by what went on in the Ashes and I think it goes without saying there are many others in the same boat on that one, but he has the respect of the players, they all play for him and obviously he sets a magnificent example both on and off the field.

"I'm very happy to give him my support and make sure we have the right structure around him to take pressure off him and make sure he can do his job," Strauss added.

England is due to play three test matches against the West Indies starting from March 8 in North Sound, Antigua. Last month, it lost the Twenty20 series 3-2.

With inputs from AFP