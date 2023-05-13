Cricket

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan

Bradburn, who was appointed as an interim coach in April for the home series against New Zealand, has been given a two-year contract.

Reuters
Lahore 13 May, 2023 12:02 IST
Lahore 13 May, 2023 12:02 IST
Scotland coach Grant Bradburn after the match against England at the Edinburgh on June 10, 2018. 

Scotland coach Grant Bradburn after the match against England at the Edinburgh on June 10, 2018.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bradburn, who was appointed as an interim coach in April for the home series against New Zealand, has been given a two-year contract.

Pakistan has appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of its men’s team on a two-year deal after a successful spell as a consultant, the country’s cricket board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

Bradburn was in charge during Pakistan’s recent home series against New Zealand, where the Babar Azam-led side defeated the tourists 4-1 in the one-day international series and split the five-match T20 international series 2-2.

Also Read
Naive to think players will turn down big T20 league money to play for country: McCullum

The former Scotland head coach has previously served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan side from 2018 to 2020 before a stint at the country’s National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“Bradburn joins with plethora of coaching experience,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said in a statement.

“After having worked with our men’s side before and at the NCA, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward.”

Pakistan recently appointed former head coach Mickey Arthur as team director ahead of its three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the 50-over Asia Cup.

“It’s a great honour for me to work with a highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach,” said Bradburn, who will aim to build momentum ahead of the 50-overs World Cup later this year.

Also Read | No-show Anderson a worry for England as Australia’s Smith falls cheaply

“We’ve been working hard on raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players.

“The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win.”

Former South Africa cricketer Andrew Puttick has also signed a two-year contract as Pakistan’s batting coach.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav powers Mumbai to a 27-run win over Gujarat; Match analysis in five minutes

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Expected Nitish Rana to open the bowling, was ready to take him on

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal strikes the fastest fifty in IPL history; RR vs KKR match analysis

Slide shows

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 in pictures: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us