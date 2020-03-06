Hardik Pandya hammers 55-ball 158 in DY Patil T20 Cup

Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya blazed his way to an unbeaten 158 off just 55 balls against BPCL in the semifinal of the D Y Patil T20 Cup here on Friday.

Pandya, who returned to competitive cricket after undergoing back surgery, struck six fours and 20 sixes to power Reliance One to 238/4 in 20 overs. Pandya had recently starred with bat and ball (105 off 39 balls and five for 26) to power Reliance One to a 101-run win against CAG at the RCP Stadium in Ghansoli.

However, India opener Shikhar Dhawan, also on a comeback trail, managed to score just 3 runs for Reliance One.

Pandya last played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa, taking part in the third match in Bengaluru. He has not played Test cricket since the Southampton Test against England in September 2018.

Returning from the surgery, Pandya was, in January, pulled out of the India A team’s tour of New Zealand after failing mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai. The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji Trophy matches.

The all-rounder had also taken part in a practice session with the Indian team before an ODI against Australia in Mumbai.