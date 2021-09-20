Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of first ODI against Australia

India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first women's One-Day International against Australia at Mackay on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by head coach Ramesh Powar at the pre-series press conference. Powar stated that the batter had sustained an injury to her thumb. He further added that a decision on her participation in the remaining ODIs will be taken later.

"Unfortunately she injured her thumb few days ago and is not available for the first game. The rest of the squad members are fit and available for tomorrow," Powar said on the eve of the game.

The second and third ODIs will be played on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Kaur has had her share of injury problems this year, having sustained a hip-flexor injury during the series against South Africa in March and then a quadricep injury during the Hundred competition, where she played for the Manchester Originals.

(Inputs from PTI)