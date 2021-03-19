Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of first T20I against South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa. In a media interaction on Friday, Smriti Mandhana confirmed that India’s T20I captain - who sustained a hip adductor strain during the fifth ODI a couple of days ago - will be missing out of action in the T20I opener.

"She has been ruled out of tomorrow's match and rest of the updates on her injury will be given by the medical team and the team management," Mandhana said. "It will be better for them to speak about it rather than me."

In Harmanpreet's absence, Mandhana - who is the vice-captain of the T20I side - will lead the team. After the final ODI on Wednesday, India coach W.V. Raman had said that the medical team will be monitoring Harmanpreet's injury. "Her progress will be monitored. I don't think it is a serious injury, we might see her take the field in the T20 series, as things stand now," Raman had said. Harmanpreet was advised rest for the last couple of days.

After losing the ODI series, India takes on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, starting Saturday. This will be India's first international T20I outing since March 2020 - when the team played the T20 World Cup final against Australia.