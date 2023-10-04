MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Afghanistan sounds warning as Gurbaz, Rahmat sink Sri Lanka

Chasing a revised target of 257 in 42 overs - after rain interrupted a chase of 295 with Afghanistan at 118 for one in 20.5 overs - Gurbaz and Rahmat’s power-hitting saw Afghanistan through.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 03:24 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Afghanistan‘s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.
Afghanistan‘s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan‘s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Sri Lanka at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: PTI

A downpour in the afternoon delayed the start by 15 minutes, with floodlights shining bright even before the game began. But Kusal Mendis shone even brighter, setting the stadium ablaze with a whirlwind knock.

But a combination of Afghanistan spinners spelling doom into Sri Lanka’s batting after Mendis’ retirement, a fluent partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah, and an untimely weather intervention meant Sri Lanka stand-in captain’s knock ended up in a losing cause.

Chasing a revised target of 257 in 42 overs - after rain interrupted a chase of 295 with Afghanistan at 118 for one in 20.5 overs - Gurbaz (119, 92b, 8x4, 9x6) and Rahmat’s (93, 82b, 10x4, 3x6) power-hitting matched Mendis’ effort to see the team through. The duo’s partnership of 212 runs off 152 balls, before both simultaneously retired, meant Afghanistan romped home with 23 balls to spare.

Despite the duo’s effort, it was Mendis (158, 87b, 19x4, 9x6) - who took over the captaincy with Dasun Shanaka unavailable due to a sore shoulder - whose knock could not be overshadowed at the Assam Cricket Association stadium.

The right-hander was in superb touch ever since he replaced Dimuth Karunaratne. His straight punches and cover-drives off the pacers were a treat to watch and once spin was introduced, he effortlessly cleared the shorter side of the ground. That he raced to his fifty in 31 balls, 100 in 59 and 150 in 84 is testimony to his form.

Sadeera Samarawickrama played second fiddle, scoring only 32 of the 158 runs he and Mendis added for the third wicket. At 240 for two, Sri Lanka was flying and Mendis decided to retire out, hoping for the lower-order to get match practice.

From there on, Sri Lanka lost the last seven wickets for a meagre 54 runs, with veteran Mohammad Nabi wreaking havoc with his offspin.

Later in the chase, Gurbaz and Rahmat displayed their range-hitting at will to serve a stern warning for the favourites.

BRIEF SCORES
Sri Lanka 294 in 46.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 158, Sadeera Samarawickrama 39, Mohammad Nabi 4/44) lost to Afghanistan (target: 257 in 42) 261/4 in 38.1 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 119, Rahmat Shah 93).

Related stories

Related Topics

Kusal Mendis /

Sri Lanka /

Afghanistan /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz /

Rahmat Shah /

Dasun Shanaka /

Dimuth Karunaratne /

Sadeera Samarawickrama /

Mohammad Nabi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Australia, Pakistan complete formalities with run-fest in Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Afghanistan sounds warning as Gurbaz, Rahmat sink Sri Lanka
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Watch: LeBron James dedicating 21st NBA season to son
    AFP
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera doubtful for Sri Lanka in WC opener, Dasun Shanaka expected to be available
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Afghanistan sounds warning as Gurbaz, Rahmat sink Sri Lanka
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera doubtful for Sri Lanka in WC opener, Dasun Shanaka expected to be available
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Australia, Pakistan complete formalities with run-fest in Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  4. World Cup 2023: Netherlands team preview, squad, key players, form and prediction
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. New Zealand and England teams arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 opener
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Australia, Pakistan complete formalities with run-fest in Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-ups: Afghanistan sounds warning as Gurbaz, Rahmat sink Sri Lanka
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Watch: LeBron James dedicating 21st NBA season to son
    AFP
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera doubtful for Sri Lanka in WC opener, Dasun Shanaka expected to be available
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment