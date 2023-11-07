Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The match saw Glenn Maxwell becoming the first Australian batter to score an ODI double-century and shepherding Australia to a memorable win single-handedly.
Here are all the records set and broken during the match:
- Glenn Maxwell became the first Australian batter to score a double century in ODI cricket. Previous best for Australia in ODIs - Shane Watson 185* vs BAN in 2011)
- He is the third double centurion after Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle in World Cups and overall ninth batter in ODIs.
- His 201 off 128 is the highest score by any player while chasing. He bettered Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman’s 193 vs South Africa.
- He also scored the second-fastest double-century off 128 balls. Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball double hundred vs Bangladesh is the fastest.
- He also scored the highest individual score by a No. 6 batter in ODIs, breaking the record previously held by Kapil Dev (175 vs Zimbabwe).
- Maxwell (43) has hit the third-most sixes in Wolds Cups. Chris Gayle (49) and Rohit Sharma (45) occupy the top two spots.
- Maxwell scored 68.60 % of runs during the innings. It is the second-highest percentage of runs in a completed innings (all-outs or full quota of overs bowled) after Vivian Richards (69.48%).
- The 202-run stand between Maxwell and Pat Cummins is the highest partnership for the eighth wicket in ODI cricket. The previous best was 138* between Andrew James Hall and Justin Kemp vs India in 2006.
- Maxwell scored second most (31) boundaries (21x4, 10x6) in a World Cup innings after Martin Guptill (35).
- Australia’s 293/7 is the highest successful chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in ODIs.
- Ibrahim Zadran (129 off 143) became the first Afghanistan player to score a World Cup hundred.
- His 129 off 143 is the third-highest score by any batter against Australia in World Cups.
- Zadran, at 21 years and 330 days, became the fourth youngest after Ireland’s Paul Sterling, Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando to score a World Cup century.
- Zadran (5) now has the joint second-most centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs.
- Afghanistan (291/5) scored its highest World Cup total.
Latest on Sportstar
- ICC World Cup 2023, AUS vs AFG: List of all records broken during Australia vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 match
- AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG lose to Bashundhara Kings
- Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
- Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to shine in the Champions League again
- ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE