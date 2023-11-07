  • Glenn Maxwell became the first Australian batter to score a double century in ODI cricket. Previous best for Australia in ODIs - Shane Watson 185* vs BAN in 2011)
  • He is the third double centurion after Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle in World Cups and overall ninth batter in ODIs.
  • His 201 off 128 is the highest score by any player while chasing. He bettered Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman’s 193 vs South Africa.
  • He also scored the second-fastest double-century off 128 balls. Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball double hundred vs Bangladesh is the fastest.
  • He also scored the highest individual score by a No. 6 batter in ODIs, breaking the record previously held by Kapil Dev (175 vs Zimbabwe).
  • Maxwell (43) has hit the third-most sixes in Wolds Cups. Chris Gayle (49) and Rohit Sharma (45) occupy the top two spots.
  • Maxwell scored 68.60 % of runs during the innings. It is the second-highest percentage of runs in a completed innings (all-outs or full quota of overs bowled) after Vivian Richards (69.48%).
  • The 202-run stand between Maxwell and Pat Cummins is the highest partnership for the eighth wicket in ODI cricket. The previous best was 138* between Andrew James Hall and Justin Kemp vs India in 2006.
  • Maxwell scored second most (31) boundaries (21x4, 10x6) in a World Cup innings after Martin Guptill (35).
  • Australia’s 293/7 is the highest successful chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in ODIs.
  • Ibrahim Zadran (129 off 143) became the first Afghanistan player to score a World Cup hundred.
  • His 129 off 143 is the third-highest score by any batter against Australia in World Cups.
  • Zadran, at 21 years and 330 days, became the fourth youngest after Ireland’s Paul Sterling, Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando to score a World Cup century.
  • Zadran (5) now has the joint second-most centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs.
  • Afghanistan (291/5) scored its highest World Cup total.