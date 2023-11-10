MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Bangladesh overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

AUS vs BAN, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the head-to-head stats ahead of the Australia vs Bangladesh match on Saturday. 

Published : Nov 10, 2023 21:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australian player Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.
Australian player Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE/PTI
infoIcon

Australian player Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE/PTI

Australia will look to maintain its winning momentum in the ODI World Cup as it takes on Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 21
Australia: 19
Bangladesh: 1
No Result: 1
Last result: Australia won by 48 runs (Nottingham; 2019)
AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 4
Australia: 3
Bangladesh: 0
No Result: 1
Last result: Australia won by 48 runs (Nottingham; 2019)
AUS vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs BAN: 381/5 in 50 overs (Nottingham; 2019)
AUS (lowest score) vs BAN: 198 in 50 overs (Darwin; 2008)
BAN (highest score) vs AUS: 333/8 in 50 overs (Nottingham; 2019)
BAN (lowest score) vs AUS: 74 in 27.4 overs (Darwin; 2008)
AUS (highest individual score) vs BAN: Shane Watson - 185* (Mirpur; 2011)
AUS (best bowling) vs BAN: Andrew Symonds - 5/18 (Manchester; 2005)
BAN (highest individual score) vs AUS: Mushfiqur Rahim - 102* (Nottingham; 2019)
BAN (best bowling) vs AUS: Abdur Razzak - 3/36 (Chattogram; 2006)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs BAN ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 12 444 55.50 123.33 76
Michael Clarke (AUS) 12 392 49.00 49.00 101
Mike Hussey (AUS) 13 376 94.00 89.95 108

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs BAN ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Brad Hogg (AUS) 9 18 3.57 15.50 3/17
Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 9 16 4.50 18.06 3/17
Brett Lee (AUS) 9 15 4.13 20.40 4/25

