AUS vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Bangladesh overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

Australia will look to maintain its winning momentum in the ODI World Cup as it takes on Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 21
Australia: 19
Bangladesh: 1
No Result: 1
Last result: Australia won by 48 runs (Nottingham; 2019)
AUS vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUPS
Matches played: 4
Australia: 3
Bangladesh: 0
No Result: 1
Last result: Australia won by 48 runs (Nottingham; 2019)
AUS vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
AUS (highest score) vs BAN: 381/5 in 50 overs (Nottingham; 2019)
AUS (lowest score) vs BAN: 198 in 50 overs (Darwin; 2008)
BAN (highest score) vs AUS: 333/8 in 50 overs (Nottingham; 2019)
BAN (lowest score) vs AUS: 74 in 27.4 overs (Darwin; 2008)
AUS (highest individual score) vs BAN: Shane Watson - 185* (Mirpur; 2011)
AUS (best bowling) vs BAN: Andrew Symonds - 5/18 (Manchester; 2005)
BAN (highest individual score) vs AUS: Mushfiqur Rahim - 102* (Nottingham; 2019)
BAN (best bowling) vs AUS: Abdur Razzak - 3/36 (Chattogram; 2006)
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs BAN ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|12
|444
|55.50
|123.33
|76
|Michael Clarke (AUS)
|12
|392
|49.00
|49.00
|101
|Mike Hussey (AUS)
|13
|376
|94.00
|89.95
|108
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs BAN ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Brad Hogg (AUS)
|9
|18
|3.57
|15.50
|3/17
|Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
|9
|16
|4.50
|18.06
|3/17
|Brett Lee (AUS)
|9
|15
|4.13
|20.40
|4/25
