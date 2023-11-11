MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS v BAN Preview, predicted XI; Toss at 10am IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh happening at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Updated : Nov 11, 2023 09:21 IST

Team Sportstar
Pune: Australian player Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, in Pune, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI11_10_2023_000123B)
Pune: Australian player Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, in Pune, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.
Pune: Australian player Steve Smith during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, in Pune, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

AUS vs BAN: Follow for all live updates from the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh happening at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

  • November 11, 2023 09:21
    Predicted 11s

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

    Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

  • November 11, 2023 09:15
    Game on
  • November 11, 2023 08:53
    Live Streaming Info

    When and where is the AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup match?

    The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match is on November 11 Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

    What time is the AUS vs BAN ODI World Cup match?

    The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will begin at 10:30 am with the toss being scheduled at 10am IST.

    Where can I watch the Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

    The Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will be telecast live across the Star Sports network and can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website.

  • November 11, 2023 08:43
    Preview

    It’s a rarity to feature in a game that is inconsequential yet critical. Saturday’s affair between Australia and Bangladesh - the last day game of the Men’s World Cup - will be one such occasion at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.

    Australia, the five-time champion, has already sealed a semifinal place and even confirmed South Africa as its opponent. So what’s in it for Pat Cummins’ men to motivate themselves? As Daniel Vettori, an assistant coach with Australia, joked, it was imperative for them to finish second and get to use the home dressing room for the semifinal at Eden Garden.

    For Bangladesh, having been all but assured of the eighth spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the team has to ensure a huge defeat. In the absence of captain Shakib Al Hasan, only a defeat bigger than 175 runs will result in Bangladesh slipping below Sri Lanka in the points table.

