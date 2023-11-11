Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: AUS v BAN Preview, predicted XI; Toss at 10am IST

- November 11, 2023 09:21Predicted 11s
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed/Mahedi Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
It’s a rarity to feature in a game that is inconsequential yet critical. Saturday’s affair between Australia and Bangladesh - the last day game of the Men’s World Cup - will be one such occasion at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium.
Australia, the five-time champion, has already sealed a semifinal place and even confirmed South Africa as its opponent. So what’s in it for Pat Cummins’ men to motivate themselves? As Daniel Vettori, an assistant coach with Australia, joked, it was imperative for them to finish second and get to use the home dressing room for the semifinal at Eden Garden.
For Bangladesh, having been all but assured of the eighth spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the team has to ensure a huge defeat. In the absence of captain Shakib Al Hasan, only a defeat bigger than 175 runs will result in Bangladesh slipping below Sri Lanka in the points table.READ MORE
