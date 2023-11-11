ENG vs PAK LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan qualify if it wins vs England today?; Toss at 1:30 PM; Probable playing XI

- November 11, 2023 12:57What is the average first innings score at Eden Gardens?
250.
Eden isn’t a high scoring ground. It will take a lot from Pakistan batters (if they bat first) to set a mammoth target and give themselves a chance to win by a 287-run margin.
- November 11, 2023 12:46Scenarios: Semifinals for Pakistan, Champions Trophy for England
A lot at stake when England meets Pakistan at Eden Gardens today.
ENG vs PAK qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan reach World Cup semifinal; England Champions Trophy chances explained
For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.
- November 11, 2023 12:34Live streaming info
The 44th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between England and Pakistan will be telecasted live on Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM.
- November 11, 2023 12:18Preview
A ‘dead-rubber’ militates against everything elite sport packages so well -- excitement, anticipation, nervousness, jubilation and energy-sapping exhaustion.
But for players who have no hope left, it is an opportunity for one precious final triumph. For coaches who are increasingly smitten by corporate speak, it is about the search for takeaways. And for the paying public, it is a chance to deepen their belief that that there is still bang for their buck.
At the Eden Gardens on Saturday when Pakistan takes on England, the expectation is for all of this to come true.
In fairness, the contest is not quite a ‘dead-rubber’, but near enough. For Pakistan to enter the World Cup semifinals at New Zealand’s expense, it needs to win by 287 runs at a venue where the average first-innings score is 242. Or it has to chase a target down with 47.2 overs to spare. For England, the only thing to play for is a seventh-place finish, which will guarantee a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Both teams have landed in the City of Joy on the back of victories. Pakistan, powered by a sensational century from Fakhar Zaman, beat the Kiwis last Saturday to breathe fresh life into its campaign only for the same Black Caps to nearly snuff it all out with a convincing victory over Sri Lanka.
England’s 160-run win over Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday snapped a wretched five-match losing run and seemingly released the handbrake which Jos Buttler & Co. has been playing with. It remains to be seen if it can galvanise England into finally resembling the champion unit that it was until not so long ago.
Also at test will be one of the widely accepted truisms that ‘cricket is a funny game where anything can happen’. Pakistan progressing will be blockbuster evidence, but on this occasion, it is likely to prove a fanciful prophecy.
- N. Sudarshan
- November 11, 2023 12:12Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan in Kolkata. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs PAK LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Can Pakistan qualify if it wins vs England today?; Toss at 1:30 PM; Probable playing XI
- Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mahmudullah, Hridoy partnership takes BAN past 200; BAN 206/3 (34)
- Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze
- ENG vs PAK qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan reach World Cup semifinal; England Champions Trophy chances explained
- Manchester United’s Evans out for ‘next few weeks’ with injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE