ENG vs PAK: Haris Rauf breaks record of most runs conceded in single World Cup edition

Rauf surpassed the previously record of 526 runs by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid in 2019.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 17:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the World Cup match against England.
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: AP
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Saturday broke the record of conceding most runs in a single edition of a World Cup during the league match against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rauf surpassed the previous record of 526 runs by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid in 2019. Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka came close to setting the record but finished his 2023 World Cup campaign just a run behind with 525 runs in nine innings.

FOLLOW BLOG | ENGLAND-vs-PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION

Despite taking 15 wickets in nine innings, Rauf has conceded runs at an economy of 6.89 at the time of writing.

Rauf is now the fourth bowler to concede more than 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Most runs conceded in a single World Cup

1) Haris Rauf (PAK)- 527* in 9 innings in 2023

2) Adil Rashid (ENG) - 526 in 11 innings in 2019

3) Dilshan Madushanka (SL) - 525 in 9 innings in 2023

4) Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 502 in 10 innings in 2019

5) Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 484 in 8 innings in 2019

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

