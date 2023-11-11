ENG vs PAK: Haris Rauf breaks record of most runs conceded in single World Cup edition

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf on Saturday broke the record of conceding most runs in a single edition of a World Cup during the league match against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rauf surpassed the previous record of 526 runs by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid in 2019. Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka came close to setting the record but finished his 2023 World Cup campaign just a run behind with 525 runs in nine innings.

FOLLOW BLOG | ENGLAND-vs-PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION

Despite taking 15 wickets in nine innings, Rauf has conceded runs at an economy of 6.89 at the time of writing.

Rauf is now the fourth bowler to concede more than 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Most runs conceded in a single World Cup

1) Haris Rauf (PAK)- 527* in 9 innings in 2023

2) Adil Rashid (ENG) - 526 in 11 innings in 2019

3) Dilshan Madushanka (SL) - 525 in 9 innings in 2023

4) Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 502 in 10 innings in 2019

5) Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 484 in 8 innings in 2019