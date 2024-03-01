MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, ISL 10: MBSG v JFC lineups; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; When, where to watch

MBSG vs JFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 10 clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Updated : Mar 01, 2024 18:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Hector Yuste of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during a warmup session.
Hector Yuste of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during a warmup session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
lightbox-info

Hector Yuste of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during a warmup session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Follow Sportstar’s live blog of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 10 clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

  • March 01, 2024 18:39
    Jamshedpur FC starting line-up!

    TP Rehenesh(GK); Chaudhuri, Elsinho, Laldinpuia; Muirang, Irfan, Manzorro, Siverio, Lakra; Sanan, Chukwu

  • March 01, 2024 18:36
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting line-up!

  • March 01, 2024 18:20
    Head-to-Head record!

    Played – 7


    Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 3


    Jamshedpur FC – 3


    Draws – 1

  • March 01, 2024 18:04
    PREVIEW

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to continue its resurgence under new coach Antonio Lopez Habas when it meets Jamshedpur FC, another team undergoing resurrection, in the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Friday.


    In terms of efficiency so far in the tournament, Mohun Bagan is a bit ahead, having won nine and drawn three to tally 30 points from 15 matches. Jamshedpur, sitting sixth in the standings with 20 points, has gained from five wins and five draws in 17 matches this season.


    Mohun Bagan, placed third, will be hoping to strengthen its claim for the League Winners Shield while Jamshedpur – a former Shield winner – will be looking to cement its place in the top six and progress to the knock-out stage.


    Both sides have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches, winning three games and drawing twice. Mohun Bagan’s recovery happened in the second phase under Habas, who returned to the side midway in January to end the sequence of losses it was experiencing under the other Spaniard Juan Ferrando.


    Red full preview HERE

    ISL 2023-24: Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG eyes league-double over resurging Jamshedpur FC

    Mohun Bagan, placed third, will be hoping to strengthen its claim for the League Winners Shield while Jamshedpur FC will be look to cement its place in the knockouts.

    When and where is the Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?


    The Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, March 1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 


    How can you watch the Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match?


    The Mohun Bagan SG vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).


    The game will be live-streamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
