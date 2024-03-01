MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024 Live Score, UPW vs GG: Giants 116/3 (17); Ecclestone picks two; Garnder, Litchfield in the middle

UPW vs GG, Live Score: Catch the live updates and commentary from the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match taking place in Bengaluru.

Updated : Mar 01, 2024 20:40 IST

Team Sportstar
UPW's Deepti Sharma, and Grace Harris, greeted by teammates, during the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW).
UPW's Deepti Sharma, and Grace Harris, greeted by teammates, during the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
UPW's Deepti Sharma, and Grace Harris, greeted by teammates, during the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the WPL 2024 encounter between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz being held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

Key Updates
  • March 01, 2024 20:38
    GG 116/3 in 17 overs

    Gayakwad to complete her quota. Four!! Short, Gardner rocks the pull to deep mid-wicket for four. Eight runs from the over. 

  • March 01, 2024 20:34
    GG 108/3 in 16 overs

    Grace Harris back into the attack. Four!! Slightly full, Litchfield lofts it straight back for a boundary. Six!! First six of the match as Gardner uses her bottom hand to whip it over midwicket!

  • March 01, 2024 20:31
    GG 95/3 in 15 overs

    Four!! Ecclestone bowls one on the stumps, takes the inside half of the bat and runs through fine leg for a boundary. Dropped!! Deepti drops a sitter. Litchfield looked to reverse sweep again, only managed a top-edge but the fielder couldn’t hold on.

  • March 01, 2024 20:26
    GG 87/3 in 14 overs

    Deepti with her third over. Perfect lines Just four from the over. 

  • March 01, 2024 20:20
    GG 83/3 in 13 overs

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad with her third. Four!! Litchfield brings out another reverse sweep through point. WICKET!!! Harleen tries to slog one after stepping down, gets the leading edge and Anjali completes an easy catch. Strategic Timeout!

    Harleen Deol c Anjali Sarvani b Gayakwad 18(24)

  • March 01, 2024 20:15
    GG 77/2 in 12 overs

    Deepti with her second. Slightly short, Litchfield pulls it to deep mid for a single. Tight over, restricts the team to just five. 

  • March 01, 2024 20:10
    GG 72/2 in 11 overs

    Chamari with her third. Four!! Litchfield brings out the paddle this time. First four after 23 balls. Four!! Two in two balls now. Creams the drive through cover after stepping down.

  • March 01, 2024 20:06
    W
    GG 62/2 in 10 overs

    Ecclestone returns. Wolvaardt paddles one behind to get a couple. WICKET!! Leading edge as Wolvaardt looked to go straight, easy catch for Chamari at mid off. 

    Wolvaardt c Chamari Athapaththu b Ecclestone 28(26)

    Litchfield in at 4. Four runs and a wicket from the over. 

  • March 01, 2024 20:01
    GG 58/1 in 9 overs

    Harris returns. A slight delay as Harris helps Harleen with her laces. Tight lines from Harris, not allowing the batters to free their arms. Wolvaardt goes downtown but falls ahead of the long on fielder. A single to deepmidwicket. Strategic Timeout!

  • March 01, 2024 19:59
    GG 53/1 in 8 overs

    Deepthi Sharma into the attack. Fifty up for the Giants with a single to deep cover. Wolvaardt tries to go down the ground but hits it straight at the mid off fielder. A couple to deep midwicket to finish off the over.

  • March 01, 2024 19:55
    GG 49/1 in 7 overs

    Rajeshwari back for another spell. Four!! Full, Harleen takes a couple of steps and lofts it straight down for a boundary. Harleen brings out the lap sweep and picks up three thanks to a fumble. Eight from the over. 

  • March 01, 2024 19:51
    W
    GG 41/1 in 6 overs

    Ecclestone into the attack. Four!! Mooney plays the reverse sweep through fine leg to start the over with a boundary. WICKET!! Mooney advances and looks to loft the next one, only manages to find mid on.

    Mooney c Grace Harris b Ecclestone 16(16)

    Harleen in at 3. Five runs from the over.

  • March 01, 2024 19:47
    GG 36/0 in 5 overs

    Grace Harris into the attack. Dropped!! Wolvaardt hits one right back at Harris but she can’t hold on. Good over nonetheless from the offie. 

  • March 01, 2024 19:43
    GG 33/0 in 4 overs

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad into the attack. Mooney tries a sweep, bounces off her thigh pad and Healy completes the catch. Umpires say no and the Warriorz review. No bat says Ultra-edge. Wickets missing on LBW as well. Four!! Mooney comes down the ground and smashes the full ball right past the bowler for a boundary. Four!! Wolvaardt sweeps the last ball through deep square for another boundary. Expensive over again.

  • March 01, 2024 19:38
    GG 22/0 in 3 overs

    Chamari continues. Full on the stumps, turned to deep square for a couple. Just three from the over.

  • March 01, 2024 19:33
    GG 19/0 in 2 overs

    Anjali Sarvani with the second over. Leading edge for Mooney, but Kiran Navgire is a tad bit late to react at extra cover. Falls short and a single is taken. Four!! Full and wide, Wolvaardt creams the drive through the covers. Four!! Wide again, shorter in length, cut through the offside for another boundary. Four!! Three on the trot, another cut shot.

  • March 01, 2024 19:30
    GG 6/0 in 1 over

    Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney to open for the Gujarat Giants. Chamari Athapaththu to open the bowling on her debut. 

    Four!! Down leg side first up, beats the keeper and runs away for four leg-byes. On leg stump again, turned to midwicket for a single by Wolvaardt. Mooney gets off the mark with a single to the leg-side. 

  • March 01, 2024 19:24
    A blockbuster encounter in store tomorrow!

    WPL 2024: Defending champion MI gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash

    There will be a lot at stake when the host Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on the defending champion Mumbai Indians in a high-octane clash of the Women’s Premier League 202.

  • March 01, 2024 19:20
    Playing XIs
  • March 01, 2024 19:12
    Confidence from the UP Warriorz!
  • March 01, 2024 19:04
    Update from the ground!

    Our on ground reporter Mayank says pitch number 9 will be in use today. Short off-side boundary in play. 

  • March 01, 2024 19:02
    Toss update

    UP Warriorz win the toss and opt to bowl first.

    Chamari Athapaththu comes in for Tahlia Mcgrath for UPW. Saima Thakur comes in for the injured Vrinda Dinesh.

    Laura Wolvaardt and Mannat Kashyap in for Lea Tahuhu and Veda Krishnamurthy for the Giants. 

  • March 01, 2024 18:59
    Last five results

    (latest game first)

    Gujarat Giants: L-L-L-L-W

    UP Warriorz: W-L-L-L-L

  • March 01, 2024 18:52
    Head to head record

    Last 2 matches: 

    20/3/2023 - UPW won by 3 wickets (with one ball remaining)

    5/3/2023 - UPW won by 3 wickets (with one ball remaining)

  • March 01, 2024 18:47
    PREVIEW

    Gujarat Giants eyes its first win of the season against UP Warriorz – which returned to winning ways in its last match – when both teams meet in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) clash on Friday, here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    The Warriorz has had a roller coaster ride this season. After coming agonisingly close to beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener, it fell just by two runs. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav then ran riot in the Warriorz batting line-up before Shafali Verma took Delhi Capitals to a nine-wicket win. 

    But the team then bounced back to decimate the defending champion Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, chasing down 162 with 21 balls to spare.

    The most significant positive for it would be its batters returning to form. Kiran Navgire’s hard-hitting was on full display against Mumbai. She struck boundaries at will, reaching her half-century at a strike rate of over 200.

    - Mayank

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below.

    WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants look to break duck against UP Warriorz

    The Giants, who have played the most dot balls in this edition of the tournament, has suffered consecutive losses against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

  • March 01, 2024 18:40
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where can we watch the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz?

    The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 01, 2024 18:36
    Can UP make it two in two? Or will GG get its first win?
  • March 01, 2024 18:31
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary and scores from the WPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz. Stay Tuned for updates on toss, playing XI and more from the 8th match of this edition.

