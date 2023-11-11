MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs PAK: Buttler creates unceremonious record, scores least runs in a World Cup by a captain

The England skipper ended the 2023 campaign with 138 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.33.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 18:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket.
England’s Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jos Buttler, on Saturday, created an unceremonious record of scoring the least runs by a captain during a World Cup edition.

The England skipper ended the 2023 campaign with 138 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.33. The previous worst was by Wasim Akram, who scored 148 runs during Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup campaign.

Buttler was dismissed on 27 during England’s final game of this World Cup against Pakistan, thereby ending the tournament without a single half-century or century.

Earlier in the competition, Buttler had admitted that his own form was the biggest reason of his frustration during the past month.

Buttler’s highest score in the tournament was 43, scored during the side’s first game against New Zealand.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Jos Buttler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK: Buttler creates unceremonious record, scores least runs in a World Cup by a captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 30/2 (7); Babar, Rizwan at crease after Willey strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. No Paris Olympics quota won by male boxers in Asian Games
    PTI
  5. I would have withdrawn the appeal, says Ashraful on Mathews’ Timed Out dismissal
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs PAK: Buttler creates unceremonious record, scores least runs in a World Cup by a captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. I would have withdrawn the appeal, says Ashraful on Mathews’ Timed Out dismissal
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after BAN vs AUS: Australia beats Bangladesh by eight wickets to solidify third spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs PAK: Haris Rauf breaks record of most runs conceded in single World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: The sounds of watching Shubman Gill bat
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK: Buttler creates unceremonious record, scores least runs in a World Cup by a captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 30/2 (7); Babar, Rizwan at crease after Willey strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. No Paris Olympics quota won by male boxers in Asian Games
    PTI
  5. I would have withdrawn the appeal, says Ashraful on Mathews’ Timed Out dismissal
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment