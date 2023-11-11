ENG vs PAK: Buttler creates unceremonious record, scores least runs in a World Cup by a captain

Jos Buttler, on Saturday, created an unceremonious record of scoring the least runs by a captain during a World Cup edition.

The England skipper ended the 2023 campaign with 138 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.33. The previous worst was by Wasim Akram, who scored 148 runs during Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup campaign.

Buttler was dismissed on 27 during England’s final game of this World Cup against Pakistan, thereby ending the tournament without a single half-century or century.

Earlier in the competition, Buttler had admitted that his own form was the biggest reason of his frustration during the past month.

Buttler’s highest score in the tournament was 43, scored during the side’s first game against New Zealand.