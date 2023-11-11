MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs PAK qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan reach World Cup semifinal; England Champions Trophy chances explained

For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 12:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against England.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against England. | Photo Credit: ANI
Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against England. | Photo Credit: ANI

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

Here is the full qualification scenario explained for Pakistan and England.

PAKISTAN QUALIFICATION SCENARIO FOR WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS

If Pakistan bat first
Pakistan score - 300 | Restrict England to 13 runs
Pakistan score - 350 | Restrict England to 63 runs
Pakistan score - 400 | Restrict England to 112 runs
Pakistan score - 450 | Restrict England to 162 runs
Pakistan score - 500 | Restrict England to 211 runs
If England bat first
England score - 20 | Pakistan to chase within 1.3 overs
England score - 50 | Pakistan to chase within 2 overs
England score - 100 | Pakistan to chase within 2.5 overs
England score - 150 | Pakistan to chase within 3.4 overs
England score - 200 | Pakistan to chase within 4.3 overs
England score - 300 | Pakistan to chase within 6.1 overs

ENGLAND CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

- Win against Pakistan would take England to 6 points.

- Hope either Bangladesh or Netherlands loses their last league match.

- England’s NRR will go below Bangladesh if it loses to Pakistan with a deficit of over 140 runs. 

