ENG vs PAK qualification scenarios: How can Pakistan reach World Cup semifinal; England Champions Trophy chances explained

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
For Pakistan to go beyond New Zealand in the points table, it needs to win by 287 or 288 runs if it bats first. If it bowls first, Pakistan needs to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.
Here is the full qualification scenario explained for Pakistan and England.
PAKISTAN QUALIFICATION SCENARIO FOR WORLD CUP SEMIFINALS
If Pakistan bat first
If England bat first
ENGLAND CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 QUALIFICATION SCENARIO
- Win against Pakistan would take England to 6 points.
- Hope either Bangladesh or Netherlands loses their last league match.
- England’s NRR will go below Bangladesh if it loses to Pakistan with a deficit of over 140 runs.
