Root becomes first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs during ENG vs PAK match

England batter Joe Root became the first batter from his country to cross the 1000 World Cup runs during the league match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Root, who went past Graham Gooch to become the leading run-scorer of England at the World Cup during this edition, has played 26 World Cup matches.

Gooch, with 897 runs in 21 innings, sits second, while Jonny Bairstow, with 747 runs in 20 innings, completes the top three.

Root (three) also has the most centuries for England at the World Cups.