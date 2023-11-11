MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Root becomes first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs during ENG vs PAK match

ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Joe Root became the first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 16:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Joe Root during the World Cup match against Pakistan.
England’s Joe Root during the World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s Joe Root during the World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

England batter Joe Root became the first batter from his country to cross the 1000 World Cup runs during the league match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Root, who went past Graham Gooch to become the leading run-scorer of England at the World Cup during this edition, has played 26 World Cup matches.

FOLLOW BLOG | ENGLAND-vs-PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION

Gooch, with 897 runs in 21 innings, sits second, while Jonny Bairstow, with 747 runs in 20 innings, completes the top three.

Root (three) also has the most centuries for England at the World Cups.

Most ODI World Cup runs for England
Joe Root - 1008 runs in 25 innings*
Graham Gooch - 897 runs in 21 innings
Jonny Bairstow - 747 runs in 20 innings
Ben Stokes - 732 in 16 innings*
Ian Bell - 718 runs in 18 innings

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Joe Root /

Jonny Bairstow /

Graham Gooch /

England /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 256/3 (42); Afridi removes Stokes for 84; Buttler joins Root
    Team Sportstar
  2. Root becomes first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs during ENG vs PAK match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid lauds Indian middle-order ahead of Netherlands clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Marsh hundred pushing AUS to win over BAN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid lauds Indian middle-order ahead of Netherlands clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Root becomes first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs during ENG vs PAK match
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: India aims to maintain unbeaten streak, takes on the Netherlands in last league game
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: MCC backs Mathews Timed out decision, says batter ‘did not consult with umpires when helmet broke’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 256/3 (42); Afridi removes Stokes for 84; Buttler joins Root
    Team Sportstar
  2. Root becomes first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs during ENG vs PAK match
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid lauds Indian middle-order ahead of Netherlands clash
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Marsh hundred pushing AUS to win over BAN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment