England batter Joe Root became the first batter from his country to cross the 1000 World Cup runs during the league match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
Root, who went past Graham Gooch to become the leading run-scorer of England at the World Cup during this edition, has played 26 World Cup matches.
FOLLOW BLOG | ENGLAND-vs-PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION
Gooch, with 897 runs in 21 innings, sits second, while Jonny Bairstow, with 747 runs in 20 innings, completes the top three.
Root (three) also has the most centuries for England at the World Cups.
Most ODI World Cup runs for England
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 256/3 (42); Afridi removes Stokes for 84; Buttler joins Root
- Root becomes first England batter to score 1000 World Cup runs during ENG vs PAK match
- ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’
- IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid lauds Indian middle-order ahead of Netherlands clash
- Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Marsh hundred pushing AUS to win over BAN
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE