Adam Zampa goes past Hogg for most wickets by an Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup

Leg spinner Adam Zampa became the highest wicket-taking Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup during his side’s league stage match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Zampa went past the 21-wicket mark made by left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg in the 2007 World Cup, by picking up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

The 31-year-old Zampa is also second in the list for most wickets by a spinner in a single ODI World Cup, only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who picked up 23 wickets in the 2007 World Cup.

With Mushfiqur’s wicket, Zampa also became the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing World Cup, going past Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.