Adam Zampa goes past Hogg for most wickets by an Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup

Zampa went past the 21-wicket mark made by left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg in the 2007 World Cup, by picking up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 13:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Adam Zampa appeals during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune
Australia’s Adam Zampa appeals during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune | Photo Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Adam Zampa appeals during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh in Pune | Photo Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Leg spinner Adam Zampa became the highest wicket-taking Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup during his side’s league stage match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Zampa went past the 21-wicket mark made by left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg in the 2007 World Cup, by picking up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

The 31-year-old Zampa is also second in the list for most wickets by a spinner in a single ODI World Cup, only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who picked up 23 wickets in the 2007 World Cup.

With Mushfiqur’s wicket, Zampa also became the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing World Cup, going past Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.

Top five spinners with most World Cup wickets in a single edition:
Muttiah Muralidaran (SL) - 23 wickets - 2007
Adam Zampa* (AUS) - 22 wickets - 2023
Brad Hogg (AUS) - 21 wickets - 2007
Shahid Afridi (PAK) - 21 wickets - 2011
Shane Warne(AUS) - 20 wickets - 1999

