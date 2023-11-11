Adam Zampa goes past Hogg for most wickets by an Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup

Leg spinner Adam Zampa became the highest wicket-taking Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup during his side’s league stage match against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Zampa went past the 21-wicket mark made by left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg in the 2007 World Cup, by picking up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.
The 31-year-old Zampa is also second in the list for most wickets by a spinner in a single ODI World Cup, only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who picked up 23 wickets in the 2007 World Cup.
With Mushfiqur’s wicket, Zampa also became the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing World Cup, going past Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.
Top five spinners with most World Cup wickets in a single edition:
