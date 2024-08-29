New Zealand appoints Jacob Oram as bowling coach

Former all-rounder Jacob Oram was appointed as New Zealand’s bowling coach, taking over the role vacated by Shane Jurgensen in November. The governing body New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

The 229-capped international officially joins New Zealand staff after supporting the team as bowling coach in last year’s Test tour to Bangladesh, February’s T20I series at home against Australia, along with the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Oram began his transition into coaching in 2014 as a bowling coach with New Zealand A, and took up the role of New Zealand women’s team bowling coach in 2018, supporting the team through to the end of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2021.

He was appointed as head coach of the Central Hinds at the start of last summer and led the side to their first Dream11 Super Smash final since 2016, and has also served as the Northern Warriors assistant coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians Cape Town in the SA20.

Oram said he was delighted to be appointed to the role.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Blackcaps again,” he said.

“To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour.

“The recent opportunities I’ve had have been a great insight into where this team is going and I’m excited to continue that work in the coming seasons.

“There’s a fresh new wave of talent coming through in New Zealand’s bowling ranks and I hope that I can share my knowledge and experience to help best prepare them for the challenges of international cricket.”

Oram played 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is across an 11-year international career and featured at three ICC ODI Cricket World Cups and four T20 World Cups.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Oram brought a unique skillset to the role.

“Jake’s a great operator,” said Stead.

“His career as a player and his experiences as a coach speak for themselves.

“He brings a deep understanding of the international game, but also experience in franchise cricket which will be worthwhile in understanding the modern player and the changing landscape of the modern game.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for him and we’re looking forward to having him join the group full-time.”

Oram will officially begin the role on October 7.