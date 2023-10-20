AUS vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan WC results and records

Australia will look to get its second win as it gears up to take on Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.
Austalia has won only one match in this edition while Pakistan has won two of its opening matches, losing its most recent one against India.
The two sides have faced each other ten times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia leading 6-4.
AUS vs PAK H2H in WORLD CUP
AUS vs PAK - List of results in World Cups
AUS vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Andrew Symonds (AUS) - 143* off 125 balls (2003; Johannesburg)
David Warner (AUS) - 107 off 111 balls (2019; Taunton)
Aaron Finch (AUS) - 82 off 84 balls (2019; Taunton)
AUS vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Mohammad Amir (PAK) - 5/30 in 10 overs (2019; Taunton)
Denis Lillee (AUS) - 5/34 in 12 overs (1975; Leeds)
Craig McDermott (AUS) - 5/44 in 9.3 overs (1987; Lahore)
