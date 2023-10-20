MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs Pakistan WC results and records

AUS vs PAK: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Australia and Pakistan.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 11:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s David Warner during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.
Australia’s David Warner during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia’s David Warner during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Australia will look to get its second win as it gears up to take on Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Austalia has won only one match in this edition while Pakistan has won two of its opening matches, losing its most recent one against India.

The two sides have faced each other ten times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia leading 6-4.

AUS vs PAK H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 10
Australia - 6
Pakistan - 4
Last result - Australia won by 41 runs (2019; Taunton)
AUS vs PAK - List of results in World Cups
1975- Australia won by 73 runs (Leeds)
1979 - Pakistan won by 89 runs (Nottingham)
1987 - Australia won by 18 runs (Lahore)
1992 - Pakistan won by 48 runs (Perth)
1999 - Pakistan won by 10 runs (Leeds)
1999 - Australia won by 8 wickets (Lords)
2003 - Australia won by 82 runs (Johannesburg)
2011 - Pakistan won by 4 wickets (Colombo)
2015 - Australia won by 6 wickets (Adelaide)
2019 - Australia won by 41 runs (Taunton)

AUS vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Andrew Symonds (AUS) - 143* off 125 balls (2003; Johannesburg)

David Warner (AUS) - 107 off 111 balls (2019; Taunton)

Aaron Finch (AUS) - 82 off 84 balls (2019; Taunton)

AUS vs PAK AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Mohammad Amir (PAK) - 5/30 in 10 overs (2019; Taunton)

Denis Lillee (AUS) - 5/34 in 12 overs (1975; Leeds)

Craig McDermott (AUS) - 5/44 in 9.3 overs (1987; Lahore)

