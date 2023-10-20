Australia will go against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.
While the Aussies come into the game with a win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will look to revive from the lose against India.
Australia has dominated Pakistan over the years with a win record of 69-34 in 107 games (tied: 1, no result: 3).
LIVE UPDATES -
AUS vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
AUS vs PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN AUS vs PAK ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|35
|1107
|36.90
|76.80
|124*
|Javed Miandad (PAK)
|35
|1019
|33.96
|64.24
|74*
|Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|29
|1016
|37.62
|71.49
|100
MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs PAK ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|49
|67
|4.22
|27.43
|5/21
|Glenn McGrath (AUS)
|32
|57
|3.76
|19.10
|5/27
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|43
|49
|4.48
|32.44
|6/38
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs PAK predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
- AUS vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
- Australia vs Pakistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK match today?
- NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan coach Trott admits dropped catches let New Zealand off the hook
- IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Shanto calls Kohli ‘wide’ delivery unintentional, blames poor batting for loss
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE