AUS vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

Australia will go against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

While the Aussies come into the game with a win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will look to revive from the lose against India.

Australia has dominated Pakistan over the years with a win record of 69-34 in 107 games (tied: 1, no result: 3).

LIVE UPDATES -

AUS vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 107 South Africa won: 69 Pakistan won: 34 Tied: 1 No Result: 3 Last result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets (Lahore, 2022)

AUS vs PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (AUS) - 369/7 in 50 overs (Adelaide, 2017) Lowest score (AUS) - 190/2 in 30 overs (Benoni, 2023) Highest score (PAK) - 120 in 41.3 overs (Hobart, 1997) Lowest score (PAK) - 108 in 36 overs (Nairobi, 2002) Highest individual score (AUS) - David Warner - 179 (128) (Adelaide, 2017) Highest individual score (PAK) - Haris Sohail 130 (129) (Dubai, 2019) Best bowling figures (AUS) - Carl Rackemann 5/16 (Adelaide, 1984) Best bowling figures (PAK) - Shahid Afridi - 6/36 (Dubai, 2009)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs PAK ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Ricky Ponting (AUS) 35 1107 36.90 76.80 124* Javed Miandad (PAK) 35 1019 33.96 64.24 74* Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 29 1016 37.62 71.49 100

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs PAK ODIS