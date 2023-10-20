MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Pakistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

AUS vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Australia vs Pakistan match on Friday. 

Published : Oct 20, 2023 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia team members celebrate their team’s win during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match against Pakistan.
Australia team members celebrate their team’s win during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia team members celebrate their team’s win during ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ The Hindu

Australia will go against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

While the Aussies come into the game with a win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan will look to revive from the lose against India.

Australia has dominated Pakistan over the years with a win record of 69-34 in 107 games (tied: 1, no result: 3).

LIVE UPDATES -

AUS vs PAK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 107
South Africa won: 69
Pakistan won: 34
Tied: 1
No Result: 3
Last result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets (Lahore, 2022)
AUS vs PAK - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (AUS) - 369/7 in 50 overs (Adelaide, 2017)
Lowest score (AUS) - 190/2 in 30 overs (Benoni, 2023)
Highest score (PAK) - 120 in 41.3 overs (Hobart, 1997)
Lowest score (PAK) - 108 in 36 overs (Nairobi, 2002)
Highest individual score (AUS) - David Warner - 179 (128) (Adelaide, 2017)
Highest individual score (PAK) - Haris Sohail 130 (129) (Dubai, 2019)
Best bowling figures (AUS) - Carl Rackemann 5/16 (Adelaide, 1984)
Best bowling figures (PAK) - Shahid Afridi - 6/36 (Dubai, 2009)

MOST RUNS IN AUS vs PAK ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 35 1107 36.90 76.80 124*
Javed Miandad (PAK) 35 1019 33.96 64.24 74*
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 29 1016 37.62 71.49 100

MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs PAK ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Wasim Akram (PAK) 49 67 4.22 27.43 5/21
Glenn McGrath (AUS) 32 57 3.76 19.10 5/27
Shahid Afridi (PAK) 43 49 4.48 32.44 6/38

