AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records

AUS vs SA: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Australia and South Africa.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 07:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australis’s David Warner in action.
Australis's David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Australis’s David Warner in action. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Australia will look to find its first win of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when it meets South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

While Australia lost to India, South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka in its opening game of the tournament.

AUS vs SA H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 6
Australia - 3
South Africa - 2
Tie - 1
Last result - South Africa won by 10 runs in 2019 in Manchester.

AUS vs SA - List of results in World Cups
1992 - South Africa beat Australia by nine wickets in Sydney
1999 - Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in Leeds
1999 - Match tied in Birmingham
2007 - Australia beat South Africa by 83 runs in Basseterre
2007 - Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets in Gros Islet
2019 - South Africa won by 10 runs in 2019 in Manchester

AUS vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

David Warner 122 vs South Africa in Manchester in 2019

Steve Waugh 120* vs South Africa in Leeds in 1999

Herschelle Gibbs 101 vs Australia in Leeds in 1999

AUS vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Shaun Pollock 5/36 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999

Shane Warne 4/29 vs South Africa in Birmingham in 1999

Allan Donald 4/32 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999

