Australia will look to find its first win of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when it meets South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.
While Australia lost to India, South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka in its opening game of the tournament.
AUS vs SA H2H in WORLD CUP
RELATED | AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, fantasy team, squads
AUS vs SA - List of results in World Cups
AUS vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
David Warner 122 vs South Africa in Manchester in 2019
Steve Waugh 120* vs South Africa in Leeds in 1999
Herschelle Gibbs 101 vs Australia in Leeds in 1999
AUS vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Shaun Pollock 5/36 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999
Shane Warne 4/29 vs South Africa in Birmingham in 1999
Allan Donald 4/32 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records
- Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS vs SA predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Australia vs South Africa LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS vs SA match today?
- IND vs AFG: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023
- Kohli moves up in ICC rankings after 85 against Australia in India’s World Cup opener
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE