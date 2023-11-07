MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first v AUS; Smith out of playing 11

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Updated : Nov 07, 2023 13:37 IST

Team Sportstar
MUMBAI, 06/11/2023: Afghanistan’s coach Ajay Jadeja during the practice session ahead of Australia vs Afghanistan match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
MUMBAI, 06/11/2023: Afghanistan’s coach Ajay Jadeja during the practice session ahead of Australia vs Afghanistan match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

MUMBAI, 06/11/2023: Afghanistan’s coach Ajay Jadeja during the practice session ahead of Australia vs Afghanistan match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

AUS vs AFG: Follow for all live updates from the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Afghanistan happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

  • November 07, 2023 13:37
    DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

    Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

    Batters: David Warner(C), Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran

    All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai(VC)

    Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan

    Team composition: AUS 6-5 AFG | Credits left: 7

  • November 07, 2023 13:33
    TOSS: Afghanistan to bat first

    Afghanistan wins toss and Hashmatullah Shahidi has decided to bat first

    One change for Afghanistan: Naveen Ul Haq replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Two changes for the Aussies: Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are in for Steve Smith and Cameron Green. Forced on that for Smith as he continues to suffer from Vertigo problems

    Check out what Smith had to say about his fitness ahead of this match by clicking the link below:

    Australia’s Smith ‘not feeling great’ ahead of Afghanistan clash
  • November 07, 2023 13:00
    Before their training started at the Wankhede Stadium, the Afghanistan players got into a huddle with Tendulkar joining them for an interaction that lasted about 20 minutes.

    ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan picks the brain of Sachin Tendulkar before key clash against Australia

    Tendulkar gave a pep talk to the Afghan players and then took a walk around the pitch along with Ajay Jadeja, who is currently Afghanistan’s mentor, and coach Jonathan Trott.

  • November 07, 2023 12:50
    MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS
  • November 07, 2023 12:39
    MOST RUNS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS


  • November 07, 2023 12:28
    AUS vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 3

    Australia won: 3

    Last result: Australia won by seven wickets (Bristol; 2019)

  • November 07, 2023 12:12
    Predicted playing XI

    Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh/Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green/Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram AliKhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

  • November 07, 2023 12:11
    Preview

    An intense battle awaits when Australia and Afghanistan meet in a tournament-defining fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

    While a solitary win from its remaining two fixtures will seal a semifinal berth for Australia, Afghanistan, too, stands a chance if it wins the next two outings and betters its Net Run Rate.

    In its previous three ODI outings against Australia - including two in World Cups - Afghanistan lost on every occasion. But this time around, three consecutive wins have breathed life into Afghanistan’s campaign, and it would be desperately hoping to continue its momentum. But it won’t be an easy affair.

    READ MORE

Related Topics

Australia /

Afghanistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first v AUS; Smith out of playing 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA results: Knicks top Clippers in James Harden’s debut
    Reuters
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan picks the brain of Sachin Tendulkar before key clash against Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first v AUS; Smith out of playing 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Australia vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: AUS v AFG playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch AUS v AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first v AUS; Smith out of playing 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA results: Knicks top Clippers in James Harden’s debut
    Reuters
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan picks the brain of Sachin Tendulkar before key clash against Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Bumrah, Ravindra, de Kock in contention for ICC October Player of the Month after World Cup 2023 performances
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Australia vs Afghanistan overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment