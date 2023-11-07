Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first v AUS; Smith out of playing 11

Preview

An intense battle awaits when Australia and Afghanistan meet in a tournament-defining fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

While a solitary win from its remaining two fixtures will seal a semifinal berth for Australia, Afghanistan, too, stands a chance if it wins the next two outings and betters its Net Run Rate.

In its previous three ODI outings against Australia - including two in World Cups - Afghanistan lost on every occasion. But this time around, three consecutive wins have breathed life into Afghanistan’s campaign, and it would be desperately hoping to continue its momentum. But it won’t be an easy affair.