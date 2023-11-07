Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: AFG wins toss, to bat first v AUS; Smith out of playing 11

Key Updates
- November 07, 2023 13:37DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicket-Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: David Warner(C), Travis Head, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai(VC)
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan
Team composition: AUS 6-5 AFG | Credits left: 7
- November 07, 2023 13:33TOSS: Afghanistan to bat first
Afghanistan wins toss and Hashmatullah Shahidi has decided to bat first
One change for Afghanistan: Naveen Ul Haq replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi
Two changes for the Aussies: Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are in for Steve Smith and Cameron Green. Forced on that for Smith as he continues to suffer from Vertigo problems
Forced on that for Smith as he continues to suffer from Vertigo problems
- November 07, 2023 13:00Before their training started at the Wankhede Stadium, the Afghanistan players got into a huddle with Tendulkar joining them for an interaction that lasted about 20 minutes.
- November 07, 2023 12:50MOST WICKETS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS
- November 07, 2023 12:39MOST RUNS IN AUS vs AFG ODIS
- November 07, 2023 12:28AUS vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 3
Australia won: 3
Last result: Australia won by seven wickets (Bristol; 2019)
- November 07, 2023 12:12Predicted playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh/Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green/Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram AliKhil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
- November 07, 2023 12:11Preview
An intense battle awaits when Australia and Afghanistan meet in a tournament-defining fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.
While a solitary win from its remaining two fixtures will seal a semifinal berth for Australia, Afghanistan, too, stands a chance if it wins the next two outings and betters its Net Run Rate.
In its previous three ODI outings against Australia - including two in World Cups - Afghanistan lost on every occasion. But this time around, three consecutive wins have breathed life into Afghanistan’s campaign, and it would be desperately hoping to continue its momentum. But it won’t be an easy affair.READ MORE
