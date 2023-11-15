Mohammed Shami leapfrogged Stuart Binny to record the best ODI bowling figures by an India bowler with his 7/57 against New Zealand in the World Cup on Wednesday.
He claimed the wickets of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee as India won the contest by 70 runs.
The previous best for India was recorded by Stuart Binny who got 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014. Anil Kumble was the next best with his 6/12 against West Indies in 1993.
Here are the best ODI bowling spells for India:
- Mohammed Shami - 7/57 vs New Zealand in 2023
- Stuart Binny - 6/4 vs Bangladesh in 2014
- Anil Kumble - 6/12 vs West Indies in 1993
- Jasprit Bumrah - 6/19 vs England in 2022
- Mohammad Siraj - 6/21 vs Sri Lanka in 2023
