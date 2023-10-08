MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Quiz: Test your cricket knowledge as the sport’s biggest tournament returns to India after 12 years.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 12:29 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ramesh Natarajan
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?
England’s Graham Thorpe plays a shot as New Zealand wicket-keeper Lee Germon looks on during a 1996 World Cup match.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | If it was Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in 2011, who is it for 2023 with respect to the Cricket World Cup?

  • AR Rahman
  • Vishal-Shekhar
  • Pritam
Next

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?
    Ramesh Natarajan
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates; Gill out of IND vs AUS in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma’s origin story: From Borivali to Team India’s Hitman
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc fifth in highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?
    Ramesh Natarajan
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates; Gill out of IND vs AUS in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Markram relishes satisfying ton as South Africa picks Sri Lanka apart
    Team Sportstar
  5. R Ashwin ODI record in Chennai: Batting, bowling stats at Chepauk before IND vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shubman Gill ruled out of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?
    Ramesh Natarajan
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates; Gill out of IND vs AUS in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma’s origin story: From Borivali to Team India’s Hitman
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc fifth in highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment