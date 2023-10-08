ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?

1 / 10 | If it was Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in 2011, who is it for 2023 with respect to the Cricket World Cup? AR Rahman

Vishal-Shekhar

Pritam Bollywood composer Pritam and actor Ranveer Singh collaborated for the official anthem of the tournament, titled ‘Dil Jashn Bole’. Next

2 / 10 | When was the 2023 World Cup originally scheduled to take place? It was postponed due to various delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Feb-Mar 2023

Oct-Nov 2022

Jun-Jul 2023 The International Cricket Council had announced in July 2020 its decision to postpone the tournament in 2023 by six months after the T20 World Cup 2020 was also postponed due to the pandemic. Next

3 / 10 | Which team did Sri Lanka defeat in the final to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier held earlier this year in Zimbabwe? Zimbabwe

Netherlands

Scotland Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the Qualifiers in Harare. However, the match was a mere formality as both finalists booked their berths for the World Cup proper. Next

4 / 10 | Which of the following Test match venues will not host a match at the 2023 World Cup? Kanpur

Pune

Hyderabad The city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh will not host a single match of the 2023 World Cup. Next

5 / 10 | Among the following umpires who will be officiating at the 2023 World Cup, who made his international debut against India in 2004 and played 13 ODIs for his country? Paul Wilson

Alex Wharf

Chris Gaffaney A right-arm medium pacer, Wharf picked 18 wickets in his ODI career and took a career-best of 4/24 against Zimbabwe in 2004. Next

6 / 10 | England vs New Zealand will be the opening match of the 2023 World Cup and will be held at Ahmedabad. Interestingly, England vs New Zealand was the opening match of the 1996 World Cup as well. Where was that match held? Mumbai

Kolkata

Ahmedabad It was played at the Gujarat Stadium in Motera in the city of Ahmedabad. New Zealand won that game by 11 runs. Next

7 / 10 | Who among the following was/has been selected in both the 2015 and 2023 Indian World Cup squads, but surprisingly was not part of the 2019 squad? (This information is as of Sep 22, 2023) Axar Patel

KL Rahul

Shardul Thakur Axar was initially named in the squad for the 2023 edition before being ruled out due to an injury and replaced by R. Ashwin. Next

8 / 10 | There is only one player in the 2023 English World Cup squad who was also part of the 2011 squad. Who? Ben Stokes

Moeen Ali

Adil Rashid Adil Rashid was part of the World Cup squad in 2011 although the leg-spinner didn’t play a single game in the tournament. Next

9 / 10 | Afghanistan has never repeated captains at the World Cup since they started participation. In 2015, it was Mohammad Nabi. In 2019, it was Gulbadin Naib. Who will it be for 2023? Hashmatullah Shahidi

Rashid Khan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghans in the World Cup this time around. He took over captaincy in 2021 from Asghar Afghan. Next

10 / 10 | Which is the only Asian team at the 2023 World Cup to have a coach from another Asian country? Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Chandika Hathurusinghe is head coach of Bangladesh. While former India batter Ajay Jadeja joined the Afghanistan team, he will only serve in the capacity of a mentor. Next