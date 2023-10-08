ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Quiz - Set 1: Where did England and New Zealand play the 1996 WC opener?
England's Graham Thorpe plays a shot as New Zealand wicket-keeper Lee Germon looks on during a 1996 World Cup match.
1 / 10 |
If it was Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in 2011, who is it for 2023 with respect to the Cricket World Cup?
- AR Rahman
- Vishal-Shekhar
- Pritam
Bollywood composer Pritam and actor Ranveer Singh collaborated for the official anthem of the tournament, titled ‘Dil Jashn Bole’. Next
2 / 10 |
When was the 2023 World Cup originally scheduled to take place? It was postponed due to various delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Feb-Mar 2023
- Oct-Nov 2022
- Jun-Jul 2023
The International Cricket Council had announced in July 2020 its decision to postpone the tournament in 2023 by six months after the T20 World Cup 2020 was also postponed due to the pandemic. Next
3 / 10 |
Which team did Sri Lanka defeat in the final to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier held earlier this year in Zimbabwe?
- Zimbabwe
- Netherlands
- Scotland
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the Qualifiers in Harare. However, the match was a mere formality as both finalists booked their berths for the World Cup proper. Next
4 / 10 |
Which of the following Test match venues will not host a match at the 2023 World Cup?
The city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh will not host a single match of the 2023 World Cup. Next
5 / 10 |
Among the following umpires who will be officiating at the 2023 World Cup, who made his international debut against India in 2004 and played 13 ODIs for his country?
- Paul Wilson
- Alex Wharf
- Chris Gaffaney
A right-arm medium pacer, Wharf picked 18 wickets in his ODI career and took a career-best of 4/24 against Zimbabwe in 2004. Next
6 / 10 |
England vs New Zealand will be the opening match of the 2023 World Cup and will be held at Ahmedabad. Interestingly, England vs New Zealand was the opening match of the 1996 World Cup as well. Where was that match held?
It was played at the Gujarat Stadium in Motera in the city of Ahmedabad. New Zealand won that game by 11 runs. Next
7 / 10 |
Who among the following was/has been selected in both the 2015 and 2023 Indian World Cup squads, but surprisingly was not part of the 2019 squad? (This information is as of Sep 22, 2023)
- Axar Patel
- KL Rahul
- Shardul Thakur
Axar was initially named in the squad for the 2023 edition before being ruled out due to an injury and replaced by R. Ashwin. Next
8 / 10 |
There is only one player in the 2023 English World Cup squad who was also part of the 2011 squad. Who?
- Ben Stokes
- Moeen Ali
- Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid was part of the World Cup squad in 2011 although the leg-spinner didn’t play a single game in the tournament. Next
9 / 10 |
Afghanistan has never repeated captains at the World Cup since they started participation. In 2015, it was Mohammad Nabi. In 2019, it was Gulbadin Naib. Who will it be for 2023?
- Hashmatullah Shahidi
- Rashid Khan
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghans in the World Cup this time around. He took over captaincy in 2021 from Asghar Afghan. Next
10 / 10 |
Which is the only Asian team at the 2023 World Cup to have a coach from another Asian country?
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Chandika Hathurusinghe is head coach of Bangladesh. While former India batter Ajay Jadeja joined the Afghanistan team, he will only serve in the capacity of a mentor. Next
