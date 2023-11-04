ENG vs AUS Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Warner, Head open for Australia; Streaming info

- November 04, 2023 14:001st over
David Warner and Travis Head in the middle for Australia while David Willey opens with the ball for England. On the up, Head middles it and gets off the mark with a double to get the scoreboard ticking
- November 04, 2023 13:55All set for the clash
The teams have arrived in the middle and it’s now time for national anthems. Australia’s anthem is played first
- November 04, 2023 13:54Milestones to watch out for
England skipper Jos Buttler needs 72 runs to become the third-fastest English batter to reach the 5000-run mark in ODIs (150 innings).
On the other hand, though highly improbable, the soon-to-be-retired David Willey needs six wickets to get to 100 ODI scalps.
- November 04, 2023 13:48Advantage England?
The pitch to be used in today’s match will be the same that was used for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand. And reports have suggested that in the past few days, there has been a considerable amount of dew late in the evenings. Australia has to set a mammoth target in order to give its bowlers a bit more margin for error
- November 04, 2023 13:39ENG vs AUS - Dream 11 fantasy team
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: David Warner (VC), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Dawid Malan
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey
Bowlers: Adam Zampa (C), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid
Credits left: 12 | Team composition: ENG 5-6 AUS
- November 04, 2023 13:37Playing 11s
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
- November 04, 2023 13:32England to bowl first
England wins the toss and Jos Buttler choses to bowl first.
England with an unchanged 11 while Australia has two forced changes. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are in for Mitchell Marsh and an injured Glenn Maxwell
- November 04, 2023 13:22Meanwhile
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Heartbreak for Kane Williamson, who returned from an injury, as he is dismissed on 95. The Kiwi skipper attempeted to clear the ropes over long-on but all he managed was to hit it directly into the hands of Fakhar Zaman. Iftikhar Ahmed with the breakthrough as a 180-run stand between Williamson and Rachin Ravindra comes to an end.
- November 04, 2023 13:10ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 155
England won: 63
Australia won: 87
Tied: 2
No Result: 3
- November 04, 2023 13:05Will Maxwell be fit enough to play today?
ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup: Australia sweats over the absence of momentum man Maxwell before England clash
Maxwell has scored just 196 runs, but his 148.48 strike rate has been the x-factor. For batters who have faced 100 deliveries or more, the strike rate is second to only Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa.
- November 04, 2023 12:53Predicted playing XI
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- November 04, 2023 12:44Ben Stokes with some brutal honesty
- November 04, 2023 12:41LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The England vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- November 04, 2023 12:32PREVIEW
It was only five months ago when England and Australia stood toe-to-toe and traded blows in a closely fought Ashes series. When the two sides meet in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup fixture here on Saturday, the Ashes will feel like a different lifetime.
There is no fight left in England. The unit, designated favourite at the start of the tournament, has inexplicably plummeted to five losses in six matches. The disastrous run has sunk the team to the bottom of the points table, with little to no hope of a revival.
Australia faces a challenge too, even if it is a far easier fix when compared to its familiar foe.
Maverick Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh are not available for selection. Maxwell suffered a concussion in a freak golf accident, while Marsh has flown back home for personal reasons.
- Ashwin Achal
Click on the image below to read the full preview
- November 04, 2023 12:28Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all match updates and live commentary from the game.
