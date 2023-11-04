MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ENG vs AUS Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Warner, Head open for Australia; Streaming info

ENG vs AUS, Live Score: Get live updates, scores and commentary from the ICC ODI World Cup match between England and Australia.

Updated : Nov 04, 2023 14:01 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup match between England and Australia, happening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • November 04, 2023 14:00
    1st over

    David Warner and Travis Head in the middle for Australia while David Willey opens with the ball for England. On the up, Head middles it and gets off the mark with a double to get the scoreboard ticking

  • November 04, 2023 13:55
    All set for the clash

    The teams have arrived in the middle and it’s now time for national anthems. Australia’s anthem is played first

  • November 04, 2023 13:54
    Milestones to watch out for

    England skipper Jos Buttler needs 72 runs to become the third-fastest English batter to reach the 5000-run mark in ODIs (150 innings).

    On the other hand, though highly improbable, the soon-to-be-retired David Willey needs six wickets to get to 100 ODI scalps.

  • November 04, 2023 13:48
    Advantage England?

    The pitch to be used in today’s match will be the same that was used for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand. And reports have suggested that in the past few days, there has been a considerable amount of dew late in the evenings. Australia has to set a mammoth target in order to give its bowlers a bit more margin for error

  • November 04, 2023 13:39
    ENG vs AUS - Dream 11 fantasy team

    Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

    Batters: David Warner (VC), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Dawid Malan

    All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey

    Bowlers: Adam Zampa (C), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid

    Credits left: 12 | Team composition: ENG 5-6 AUS

  • November 04, 2023 13:37
    Playing 11s

    England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

  • November 04, 2023 13:32
    England to bowl first

    England wins the toss and Jos Buttler choses to bowl first.

    England with an unchanged 11 while Australia has two forced changes. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are in for Mitchell Marsh and an injured Glenn Maxwell

  • November 04, 2023 13:22
    Meanwhile

    Pakistan vs New Zealand: Heartbreak for Kane Williamson, who returned from an injury, as he is dismissed on 95. The Kiwi skipper attempeted to clear the ropes over long-on but all he managed was to hit it directly into the hands of Fakhar Zaman. Iftikhar Ahmed with the breakthrough as a 180-run stand between Williamson and Rachin Ravindra comes to an end.

    Click the link below to follow the match live:

    NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand 252/2 (35); Williamson falls for 95 after Ravindra hits hundred

    NZ vs PAK Score, ICC World Cup Live Updates: Get all the latest updates from the New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru. Follow for live scores, commentary and highlights.

  • November 04, 2023 13:10
    ENG VS AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 155

    England won: 63

    Australia won: 87

    Tied: 2

    No Result: 3

  • November 04, 2023 13:05
    Will Maxwell be fit enough to play today?

    ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup: Australia sweats over the absence of momentum man Maxwell before England clash

    Maxwell has scored just 196 runs, but his 148.48 strike rate has been the x-factor. For batters who have faced 100 deliveries or more, the strike rate is second to only Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa.

  • November 04, 2023 12:53
    Predicted playing XI

    England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • November 04, 2023 12:44
    Ben Stokes with some brutal honesty
  • November 04, 2023 12:41
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The England vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where can one watch ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of ENG vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • November 04, 2023 12:32
    PREVIEW

    It was only five months ago when England and Australia stood toe-to-toe and traded blows in a closely fought Ashes series. When the two sides meet in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup fixture here on Saturday, the Ashes will feel like a different lifetime.

    There is no fight left in England. The unit, designated favourite at the start of the tournament, has inexplicably plummeted to five losses in six matches. The disastrous run has sunk the team to the bottom of the points table, with little to no hope of a revival.

    Australia faces a challenge too, even if it is a far easier fix when compared to its familiar foe.

    Maverick Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh are not available for selection. Maxwell suffered a concussion in a freak golf accident, while Marsh has flown back home for personal reasons.

    - Ashwin Achal

    Click on the image below to read the full preview

    ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Familiar foes Australia and England face off in strange match-up 

    When Australia and England meet in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the Ashes will feel like a different lifetime.

  • November 04, 2023 12:28
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the England vs Australia World Cup 2023 match at Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all match updates and live commentary from the game.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Australia /

England /

ICC World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand 337/4 (43); Rauf removes Mitchell as Kiwis eye strong finish
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Warner, Head open for Australia; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Badoni hits fifty to power Delhi to 183, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three WC hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs NZ: Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three WC hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs NZ: Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Warner, Head open for Australia; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs PAK: Williamson completes 1000 runs in ODI World Cup, becomes third New Zealand batter to achieve milestone
    Team Sportstar
  5. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rain looms large in Bengaluru; what happens if match is washed out?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs PAK Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand 337/4 (43); Rauf removes Mitchell as Kiwis eye strong finish
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 Updates: Warner, Head open for Australia; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. SMAT Live Score Semifinal 1: Badoni hits fifty to power Delhi to 183, Live Updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three WC hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs NZ: Williamson becomes highest run-getter for New Zealand in ICC ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment