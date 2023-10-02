England vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Full scorecard, toss and Playing 11 update, match streaming info

Average scoring rates, winning form and match experience 24 months ahead of a World Cup have emerged as the primary factors that determine the ultimate winner of ODI cricket’s biggest prize. Read the full story here - Who will win ICC World Cup 2023

England takes on Bangladesh in an ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

ENG vs BAN ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION

The ODI World Cup warm-up match between England and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Monday, October 2.

FULL WORLD CUP SQUADS

BANGLADESH: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson