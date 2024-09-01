MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal named first Indian ambassador of ITTF Foundation

Sharath, who was the male flag-bearer of India at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, is captaining Chennai Lions in the ongoing iteration of the UTT.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 20:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Rajdeep Saha
Sharath Kamal of Chennai Lions in action against Mihai Bobocica of Athlead Goa Challengers during the Indian Oil UTT Table Tennis League in Chennai.
Sharath Kamal of Chennai Lions in action against Mihai Bobocica of Athlead Goa Challengers during the Indian Oil UTT Table Tennis League in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sharath Kamal of Chennai Lions in action against Mihai Bobocica of Athlead Goa Challengers during the Indian Oil UTT Table Tennis League in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

Ace paddler Sharath Kamal was announced as the first Indian ambassador of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) foundation at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium during day 11 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season five on Sunday.

Sharath, who was elected into the ITTF’s Athlete’s Commission back in November 2022, was bestowed with the honour in the presence of Her Highness Zeina Shaban, princess of Jordan and a two-time Olympian, and Vita Dani, Chairperson of the UTT. Shaban and Dani are both board members of the ITTF Foundation.

“I am what I am because of table tennis. This is a great opportunity for me to give back to the sport’s community,” Sharath told the broadcaster after receiving the honour.

Sharath, who was the male flag-bearer of India at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, is captaining Chennai Lions in the ongoing iteration of the UTT.

The 42-year-old also holds the distinction of having the most number of medals in the sport in Commonwealth Games history, with a record 13 in his kitty. This includes three golds and a silver medal which he clinched at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 /

Sharath Kamal /

ITTF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: England beats Sri Lanka by 190 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football transfer news: Full list of ins and outs in Indian Super League before ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  3. In a first, Assam goes for split coaching for domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Nitesh enters final; Rakesh Kumar through to quarters; Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-2 LIV; Luis Diaz scores two goals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal named first Indian ambassador of ITTF Foundation
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. UTT 2024: Krittwika comes out of ‘accidental’ whirlwind with a smile and a flying kiss from Harmeet
    Rajdeep Saha
  3. UTT 2024: Alvaro Robles stars in Bengaluru Smashers comeback win over Ahmedabad Pipers, Chennai Lions loses to defending champion Goa
    Nigamanth P
  4. UTT 2024: Sharath Kamal falters as U Mumbai pips Chennai Lions; Dabang Delhi registers facile win over Puneri Paltan TT
    Santadeep Dey
  5. UTT: Harmeet Desai aiming to emulate Sharath’s ‘ageless’ longevity
    Rajdeep Saha,Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: England beats Sri Lanka by 190 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football transfer news: Full list of ins and outs in Indian Super League before ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  3. In a first, Assam goes for split coaching for domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Nitesh enters final; Rakesh Kumar through to quarters; Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-2 LIV; Luis Diaz scores two goals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment