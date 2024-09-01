UTT 2024: Krittwika comes out of ‘accidental’ whirlwind with a smile and a flying kiss from Harmeet

After doing her mixed zone duties, Krittwika Sinha Roy had a brief, almost silent conversation with her husband Harmeet Desai before disappearing into the dressing room.

It had been three months, Krittwika says, since both of them had met each other. Initially, her plan was to be in Chennai between August 26 and 28.

On August 29, news broke that an ill Pritha Vartikar would be replaced by Krittwika in the Ahmedabad SG Pipers camp, a team that is debuting in the Ultimate Table Tennis this season.

Harmeet also happens to be the skipper of defending champion Goa Challengers, which continued its bid to qualify for the semifinals with a win over Chennai Lions. At the end of his 2-1 win over Chennai’s Jules Rolland, he capped his day’s performance off with a flying kiss at his better half, who was watching on from the stands.

“I mean, even after marriage life hasn’t changed much because we are still in a long-distance relationship,” a smiling Harmeet told Sportstar after winning the Indian Player of the Match award.

During the game on Saturday, one thing was keeping Krittwika's mind occupied: what would World Table Tennis (WTT) think of her donning the Ahmedabad colours in the city of Chennai.

“Our schedule is so tight that we hardly see each other and before the UTT, she was in Peru, and then luckily she got into one of the teams. We got time with each other here and it’s really good that since she came, I started to play even better. That’s why I just wanted to express myself that ‘because of you I have started to win my matches’,” he said.

The couple, which clinched the title last time with Goa, is now on opposing teams for the second time in UTT history. There might be a chance that the better halves face each other in the knockouts, and if that comes to be, Harmeet believes that they are professional enough to see that off.

Match practise for the future

For her first rubber of UTT’s fifth edition, Krittwika (WR195) was faced with Lily Zhang (WR28) - the ‘American dream’ as monikered by the commentators.

“I had opted out of the Oman tournament because of my health, and I don’t want WTT to think that I did this intentionally. It’s really not that, this was very accidental. This was playing in my head, but what’s done is done now,” a Krittwika told Sportstar after her match.

The tie between Ahmedabad and PBG Bengaluru Smashers reached a deadlock at 6-6. The women’s singles match between Krittwika and Zhang was to be the decider.

Nerves were visible on an under-prepared Krittwika’s face. The first game started decently for her, but the American showed why she’s ranked in the top 30 in the world. Zhang took the first game 11-5.

“There wasn’t much strategy at play since this was the first time we were facing each other. Reeth (Rishya) who has faced her before, was telling me which weak points to target, but I wasn’t able to convert,” Krittwika added.

Support poured in from the Ahmedabad dugout, which included Reeth who has usually slotted in as one of the women’s singles players this season. After a few wry smiles and frowns, and losing the second game too, Krittwika was able to take the third game to a golden point.

Krittwika Sinha Roy in action.

Unfortunately, she failed to become only the second player this edition to take a game from Zhang as the American capped off the match with an 11-10 win in the third game.

“Last night, there was news that I might get to play, it was only in the morning that it was confirmed. This was the first time I played at the main hall, I didn’t even get a chance to practise here. It was a bit difficult to adapt since I got just two sessions at the practise, which is quite different to here,” the 30-year-old paddler said.

Ever since her mother passed away in 2021, health-related side effects like infections affected her bladder and bloodstream. She keeps having monthly tests and is on medication.

“Whenever I get too exhausted, I take some rest from practise. Since January, I’ve tried to maintain regularity in my playing. It (the UTT match) did give me some much-needed match practise for my future tournaments,” she said.