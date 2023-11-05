MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa Dream11 prediction; Toss at 1:30 PM IST in Kolkata

India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates, commentary, and highlights from the IND vs SA World Cup match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Updated : Nov 05, 2023 12:34 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • November 05, 2023 12:21
    India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

    Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

    Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen

    All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja

    Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c), Keshav Maharaj

    Team composition: IND 6-5 SA | Credits left: 4.5

  • November 05, 2023 12:15
    India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs

    Matches played: 90

    India won: 37

    South Africa won: 50

    No Result: 3

    Last result: India won by seven wickets (Delhi; 2022)

    Last five results: IND won - 2; SA - won 3

  • November 05, 2023 12:11
    India vs South Africa live streaming info

    The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

  • November 05, 2023 12:03
    South Africa squad

    Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.

  • November 05, 2023 12:03
    India squad

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna.

