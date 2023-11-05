IND vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa Dream11 prediction; Toss at 1:30 PM IST in Kolkata

- November 05, 2023 12:21India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c), Keshav Maharaj
Team composition: IND 6-5 SA | Credits left: 4.5
- November 05, 2023 12:15India vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs
Matches played: 90
India won: 37
South Africa won: 50
No Result: 3
Last result: India won by seven wickets (Delhi; 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 2; SA - won 3
- November 05, 2023 12:11India vs South Africa live streaming info
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- November 05, 2023 12:03South Africa squad
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.
- November 05, 2023 12:03India squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna.
