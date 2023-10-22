India equals New Zealand’s record for most successive ODI World Cup wins while chasing

India secured its fifth consecutive win of the ongoing ICC World Cup after it beat New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, to go top of the points table.

The win also was India’s fifth successive win coming off a run chase in the ODI World Cup, equalling New Zealand’s record from the 2015 edition.

India began its 2023 World Cup campaign with a win over Australia. The men in blue added wins to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, before its win over the Kiwis, with all five of the wins coming while chasing a target.

Against New Zealand, India was pushed to its limit with the home side winning by only four wickets. Mohammad Shami led the charge initially with a fifer, before Virat Kohli took control of the chase with a composed knock.

India’s wins in 2023 World Cup vs Australia - by six wickets (Chennai) vs Afghanistan - by eight wickets (New Delhi) vs Pakistan - by seven wickets (Ahmedabad) vs Bangladesh - by seven wickets (Pune) vs New Zealand - by four wickets (Dharamshala)

New Zealand’s winning sequence in 2015 came with victories over Scotland, England, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Two teams have won four matches in a row by chasing a target in the ODI World Cup - West Indies in 1975 and Australia in 2007.