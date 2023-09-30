MagazineBuy Print

India vs England LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch IND vs ENG practice match today?

IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup 2023: Here are the live streaming details for the warm-up match between India and England in Guwahati on Saturday.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 07:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will face England in its first ODI World Cup warm-up game on Saturday.
India will face England in its first ODI World Cup warm-up game on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India will face England in its first ODI World Cup warm-up game on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on England in its first ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Australia faces Netherlands in the other warm-up tie of the day.

India vs England World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match be played?

World Cup 2023: Ashwin or Shardul - India’s No. 8 question hots up during first practice session in Guwahati

The India vs England ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Saturday, September 30.

What time will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs England ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Englnd will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur
ENGLAND
Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

