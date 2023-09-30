India vs England LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch IND vs ENG practice match today?

India will take on England in its first ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Australia faces Netherlands in the other warm-up tie of the day.

India vs England World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match be played?

The India vs England ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Saturday, September 30.

What time will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs England ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Englnd will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.