India will take on England in its first ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.
Australia faces Netherlands in the other warm-up tie of the day.
India vs England World Cup warm-up match live streaming info
When will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match be played?
The India vs England ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Saturday, September 30.
What time will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match begin?
The India vs England ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match take place?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Englnd will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match Live?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
INDIA
ENGLAND
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch IND vs ENG practice match today?
- Sergio Ramos scores own goal to gift Barcelona 1-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m pistol mixed team gold medal match, IND stands 4th with 33 medals
- Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match in 10m pistol mixed team; Sreesankar, Yarraji, Nithya through to final
- Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Sreeshankar in final with 7.97m jump; Yarraji through to women’s 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE