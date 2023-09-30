India vs England LIVE Score, ODI World Cup Warm-up: IND wins toss and opts to bat vs ENG in Guwahati

Key Updates
Toss update
Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler at the centre. India opts to bat.
“Don’t want to tax our bowlers in hot conditions,” says Rohit.
“We’ll give a go to everyone today,” says Buttler.
- September 30, 2023 13:08Here’s an interesting bit on Ashwin
“Yes, even at the school level, he had plans for every batter. He was very particular about match-planning.”
Read more on Ashwin’s origin story here:
Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners
Vijaya Kumar, Ashwin’s childhood coach, transformed him from a batter to an off-spinner and the latter has since dedicated himself to the craft. He has a fighting spirit & guides other players. Expectations are high from him in the 2023 WC.
Here’s something you need to read about Shardul Thakur, or ‘Lord’ Thakur.
- September 30, 2023 12:56Ashwin or Shardul? Who will be India’s no.8?
In the first official net session the World Cup yesterday, the duo was seen bowling and batting extensively in the nets.
Read here:
- September 30, 2023 12:51IND vs ENG squads
India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur
England - Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.
- September 30, 2023 12:10IND vs ENG warm-up match
Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match Live?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch live streaming of IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
