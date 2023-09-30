MagazineBuy Print

India vs England LIVE Score, ODI World Cup Warm-up: IND wins toss and opts to bat vs ENG in Guwahati

IND vs ENG LIVE Score warm-up match, ODI World Cup 2023: Get the live cricket score and updates of India vs England warm-up match from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 13:47 IST

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma.
India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: ANI
India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between India and England from Guwahati.

  • September 30, 2023 13:33
    Toss update

    Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler at the centre. India opts to bat.

    “Don’t want to tax our bowlers in hot conditions,” says Rohit.

    “We’ll give a go to everyone today,” says Buttler.

  • September 30, 2023 13:22
  • September 30, 2023 13:18
    What is Ishan Kishan’s favourite dish?

    Here’s his coach Uttam Mazumdar talks about ‘Ishu’ playing his first World Cup and much more.

    Ishan Kishan’s origin story: Cricket, Kebabs and Ranchi

    Uttam Mazumdar, Ishan Kishan's coach, is proud of his pupil's success. He recalls Ishan's journey from a 7-year-old prankster to a World Cup player.

  • September 30, 2023 13:08
    Here’s an interesting bit on Ashwin

    “Yes, even at the school level, he had plans for every batter. He was very particular about match-planning.”

    Read more on Ashwin’s origin story here:

    Ashwin’s origin story: How an aspiring medium-pacer became one of world’s best off-spinners

    Vijaya Kumar, Ashwin’s childhood coach, transformed him from a batter to an off-spinner and the latter has since dedicated himself to the craft. He has a fighting spirit & guides other players. Expectations are high from him in the 2023 WC.

  • September 30, 2023 13:02
    Here’s something you need to read about Shardul Thakur, or ‘Lord’ Thakur.

    Shardul’s origin story: How Dinesh Lad’s 22 calls in 3 months gave India ‘Lord’ Thakur

    With Lad's guidance, Shardul became a successful all-rounder, earning 100 wickets in international cricket. Lad is confident Shardul will prove himself in the 2023 World Cup.

  • September 30, 2023 12:56
    Ashwin or Shardul? Who will be India’s no.8?

    In the first official net session the World Cup yesterday, the duo was seen bowling and batting extensively in the nets.

    World Cup 2023: Ashwin or Shardul - India’s No. 8 question hots up during first practice session in Guwahati

    The training session was a clear giveaway that Shardul and Ashwin will carry on the Indian team management’s quest for finding the right balance.

  • September 30, 2023 12:51
    IND vs ENG squads

    India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

    England - Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson.

  • September 30, 2023 12:10
    IND vs ENG warm-up match

    Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match Live?

    The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST onwards. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where to watch live streaming of IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match?

    The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs England /

Rohit Sharma /

Jos Buttler

