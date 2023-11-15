MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss updates, predicted lineups; Kohli, Williamson to play record 4th semi

India vs New Zealand Semifinal Live Score: Follow world cup semi-final updates, scorecard and highlights from the Ind vs Nz match from the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Nov 15, 2023 11:59 IST

Team Sportstar
India faces New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
India faces New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

India faces New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

  • November 15, 2023 11:58
    New Zealand in World Cup semifinals

    Played: 8

    Won: 2

    Lost: 6

    Last Result: beat India by 18 runs (2019)

  • November 15, 2023 11:51
    India in World Cup semifinals

    Matches played: 7

    Matches won: 3

    Matches lost: 4

    Last result: Lost by 18 runs to New Zealand (2019; Manchester)

  • November 15, 2023 11:46
    India vs New Zealand - World Cup results

    1975 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets (Manchester)

    1979 - New Zealand won by 8 wickets (Leeds)

    1987 - India won by 16 runs (Bengaluru)

    1987 - India won by 9 wickets (Nagpur)

    1992 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets (Dunedin)

    1999 - New Zealand won by 5 wickets (Nottingham)

    2003 - India won by 7 wickets (Centurion)

    2019 - Match abandoned without a ball bowled (Nottingham)

    2019 - New Zealand won by 18 runs (Manchester)

    2023 - India won by 4 wickets (Dharamshala)

  • November 15, 2023 11:41
    Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting paying dividends

    Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting earns India high rewards in 2023 ODI World Cup

    Rohit Sharma’s 2023 ODI approach may not be conducive to scoring the big hundreds and double hundreds as he has often done in the past, but is still effective within the team’s set-up.

  • November 15, 2023 11:39
    India vs New Zealand - Head to Head in ODI World Cups

    Matches played - 10

    India won - 4

    New Zealand won - 5

    No Result - 1

    Last result - India won by four wickets (Dharamshala; 2023)

  • November 15, 2023 11:32
    India vs New Zealand - Head to Head in ODIs

    Matches played: 117

    India won: 59

    New Zealand won: 50

    No Result: 7

    Last result: India won by four wickets (Dharamshala, 2023)

  • November 15, 2023 11:25
    India vs New Zealand - Dream11 Prediction

    Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

    Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma, Daryl Mitchell

    All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)

    Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

    Team Combination: IND 6-5 NZ | Credits Left: 4.5

  • November 15, 2023 11:22
    India vs New Zealand - Predicted XI

    INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

    NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

  • November 15, 2023 11:16
    Wankhede Stadium pitch conditions, toss factor; stats in ODIs

    IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs

    IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Here is all you to need to know about the pitch, conditions, average scores and the toss factor at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India and New Zealand will clash on Wednesday.

  • November 15, 2023 11:10
    IND vs NZ Semifinal Preview

    In a metro, with its soundscapes ranging from Arabian Sea whispers to local train rhythms, the maximum decibel levels will emanate from the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

    The World Cup semifinal pitting India and New Zealand, features rivals with a recurring history of key ICC battles, be it the 2019 World Cup semifinal or the 2021 World Test Championship final.

    Both clashes were held in England and the results were identical as New Zealand prevailed twice. Cut to the present, Rohit Sharma’s men are enjoying a rich vein of form. Having defeated all its rivals in the league stage, including New Zealand at Dharamshala, India is primed to soar.

    Check out KC Vijaya Kumar’s Full preview here - READ

  • November 15, 2023 10:55
    SQUADS

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.

    NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson.

  • November 15, 2023 10:48
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

India vs New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss updates, predicted lineups; Kohli, Williamson to play record 4th semi
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs ahead of World Cup semifinal: Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records ahead of semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: New Zealand win/loss record in ODI World Cup semifinal, most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss updates, predicted lineups; Kohli, Williamson to play record 4th semi
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting earns India high rewards in 2023 ODI World Cup
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs ahead of World Cup semifinal: Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss updates, predicted lineups; Kohli, Williamson to play record 4th semi
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs ahead of World Cup semifinal: Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records ahead of semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: New Zealand win/loss record in ODI World Cup semifinal, most runs, wickets, stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment