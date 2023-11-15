IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss updates, predicted lineups; Kohli, Williamson to play record 4th semi

- November 15, 2023 11:58New Zealand in World Cup semifinals
Played: 8
Won: 2
Lost: 6
Last Result: beat India by 18 runs (2019)
- November 15, 2023 11:51India in World Cup semifinals
Matches played: 7
Matches won: 3
Matches lost: 4
Last result: Lost by 18 runs to New Zealand (2019; Manchester)
- November 15, 2023 11:46India vs New Zealand - World Cup results
1975 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets (Manchester)
1979 - New Zealand won by 8 wickets (Leeds)
1987 - India won by 16 runs (Bengaluru)
1987 - India won by 9 wickets (Nagpur)
1992 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets (Dunedin)
1999 - New Zealand won by 5 wickets (Nottingham)
2003 - India won by 7 wickets (Centurion)
2019 - Match abandoned without a ball bowled (Nottingham)
2019 - New Zealand won by 18 runs (Manchester)
2023 - India won by 4 wickets (Dharamshala)
- November 15, 2023 11:41Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting paying dividends
- November 15, 2023 11:39India vs New Zealand - Head to Head in ODI World Cups
Matches played - 10
India won - 4
New Zealand won - 5
No Result - 1
Last result - India won by four wickets (Dharamshala; 2023)
- November 15, 2023 11:32India vs New Zealand - Head to Head in ODIs
Matches played: 117
India won: 59
New Zealand won: 50
No Result: 7
Last result: India won by four wickets (Dharamshala, 2023)
- November 15, 2023 11:22India vs New Zealand - Predicted XI
INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.
NEW ZEALAND - Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.
- November 15, 2023 11:16Wankhede Stadium pitch conditions, toss factor; stats in ODIs
IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Wankhede Stadium pitch report, conditions, toss factor; stats, records in ODIs
IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: Here is all you to need to know about the pitch, conditions, average scores and the toss factor at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India and New Zealand will clash on Wednesday.
- November 15, 2023 11:10IND vs NZ Semifinal Preview
In a metro, with its soundscapes ranging from Arabian Sea whispers to local train rhythms, the maximum decibel levels will emanate from the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
The World Cup semifinal pitting India and New Zealand, features rivals with a recurring history of key ICC battles, be it the 2019 World Cup semifinal or the 2021 World Test Championship final.
Both clashes were held in England and the results were identical as New Zealand prevailed twice. Cut to the present, Rohit Sharma’s men are enjoying a rich vein of form. Having defeated all its rivals in the league stage, including New Zealand at Dharamshala, India is primed to soar.
Check out KC Vijaya Kumar’s Full preview here - READ
- November 15, 2023 10:55SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson.
- November 15, 2023 10:48Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
