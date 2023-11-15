IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss updates, predicted lineups; Kohli, Williamson to play record 4th semi

IND vs NZ Semifinal Preview

In a metro, with its soundscapes ranging from Arabian Sea whispers to local train rhythms, the maximum decibel levels will emanate from the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The World Cup semifinal pitting India and New Zealand, features rivals with a recurring history of key ICC battles, be it the 2019 World Cup semifinal or the 2021 World Test Championship final.

Both clashes were held in England and the results were identical as New Zealand prevailed twice. Cut to the present, Rohit Sharma’s men are enjoying a rich vein of form. Having defeated all its rivals in the league stage, including New Zealand at Dharamshala, India is primed to soar.

Check out KC Vijaya Kumar’s Full preview here - READ