Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman became only the fourth batter to hit 10 or more sixes in an ODI World Cup innings during a CWC 2023 match against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Former England captain Eoin Morgan holds the record, with 17 sixes against Afghanistan during the 2019 World Cup.
Earlier in the match, Fakhar registered the fastest ODI World Cup century by a Pakistan batter when he reached the three-digit mark in just 63 balls, going past the previous best of Saleem Malik (94 balls).
Most sixes in ODI World Cup innings
- Eoin Morgan - 17 sixes vs Afghanistan in 2019
- Chris Gayle - 16 sixes vs Zimbabwe in 2015
- Martin Guptill - 11 sixes vs West Indies in 2015
- Fakhar Zaman - 11 sixes vs New Zealand in 2023
