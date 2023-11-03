MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Coach Ryan Cook says Champions Trophy qualification will give Netherlands something to play for

“We obviously found out about the Champions Trophy qualifications just the other day. We’ll obviously have to look at how that looks now, going into the game against England and India...,” Cook said.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 22:43 IST , Lucknow - 3 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
Netherlands and Afghanistan players greet each other after the World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Friday.
Netherlands and Afghanistan players greet each other after the World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands and Afghanistan players greet each other after the World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook pointed to a self-destructive streak of runouts – the Dutch side lost four of its top-order batters in that fashion — as a major reason for his side’s seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in the World Cup in Lucknow on Friday.

“We do pride ourselves on running between the wickets and it’s something that we actually practice, probably not much like other teams, but we do put a lot of time and effort into it. Obviously, today as you can see, four run-outs and you know, not just any run-outs; that are two, three, four and five in your batting order getting run out is not ideal.

READ | Afghanistan celebrates Lucknow ‘homecoming’ with dominant win over Netherlands

“We’ll have to go back and have a look at that but it won’t stop us, it’s part of our DNA of our team and we’ll keep trying to run between the wickets and value every run like we do,” said Cook.

With a semifinal spot well beyond his side’s grasp after the defeat, Cook said that they will re-evaluate their targets in the tournament.

“We obviously found out about the Champions Trophy qualifications just the other day. We’ll obviously have to look at how that looks now, going into the game against England and India, and that’ll be certainly something on the guys’ minds in terms of something to play for.

“But the guys are a very proud team. We’re all proud of what we’ve done here, and we’ll obviously keep pushing for wins, and we owe it to the tournament to continue to do so. So, we’ll keep pushing on in the next two games,” added Cook. 

Afghanistan, on the other hand, is a side flying high on confidence, having won its last three matches. But it didn’t enjoy the best of starts to the tournament, losing the first two matches, against Bangladesh and India, respectively.

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott pointed to his side’s match against India as a turning point in his side’s World Cup campaign.

“I think we saw a bit of form coming into the side against India. Obviously, we lost the game but then that gave us a bit of confidence. There are certain things we need to get better [at]. We need to improve on it for the next game against Australia in Mumbai,” Trott said.

Afghanistan, which is fifth on the points table, will take on South Africa in its last league-stage match, after facing Australia. The prospect of facing two of the best batting units of this World Cup doesn’t worry Trott too much.

“You’ve got to definitely prepare and have a look at how the opposition is going to play. But the thing is, we just focus on how we play and what makes us the side that we are. We’ve got to make sure that we don’t look at the opposition too much and forget about what we’ve got to do well,” the coach said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Champions Trophy /

Jonathan Trott /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Coach Ryan Cook says Champions Trophy qualification will give Netherlands something to play for
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Odisha vs NorthEast United, Juggernauts climb to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC’s resolute defending gives it three points against NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan celebrates Lucknow ‘homecoming’ with dominant win over Netherlands
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov keeps late season form to beat Hurkacz and reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Coach Ryan Cook says Champions Trophy qualification will give Netherlands something to play for
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan celebrates Lucknow ‘homecoming’ with dominant win over Netherlands
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Bangladesh to cancel training session
    PTI
  5. NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan aims to build momentum against injury-hit Kiwis
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Coach Ryan Cook says Champions Trophy qualification will give Netherlands something to play for
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Odisha vs NorthEast United, Juggernauts climb to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC’s resolute defending gives it three points against NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan celebrates Lucknow ‘homecoming’ with dominant win over Netherlands
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. Paris Masters 2023: Dimitrov keeps late season form to beat Hurkacz and reach semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment