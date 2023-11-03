MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan aims to build momentum against injury-hit Kiwis

After snapping a four-match losing run with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday, Babar Azam’s men will look for another win to keep alive their chances of making the last four.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 21:11 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 26, 2023.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit:  MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit:  MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

There is a stereotypical image of a back-to-the-wall Pakistan being among the most dangerous to play. The team has often fed into this by not suffering but revelling in such a setting.

The most vivid example is that of the Imran Khan-led side that won the World Cup in 1992 after sneaking into the semifinals with a hat-trick of wins in its last three league encounters.

In the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against New Zealand on Saturday, Pakistan will look to summon those very spirits as its 2023 World Cup campaign hangs in the balance.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash

After snapping a four-match losing run with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday, Babar Azam’s men will look for another win to keep alive their chances of making the last four.

Against Bangladesh, Pakistan turned in a wholesome performance, with the returning Fakhar Zaman injecting some much-needed batting panache and Shaheen Afridi continuing to find ways to take wickets despite unfavourable conditions. Shadab Khan’s fitness is, however, a worry, with the leg-spinning all-rounder having suffered a concussion in the defeat to South Africa.

It perhaps helps Pakistan that the Kiwis are on a three-match losing streak and have an injury-ravaged outfit. Speedster Matt Henry is out (replaced by Kyle Jamieson); Mark Chapman has a calf injury; Lockie Ferguson is battling an Achilles problem, while James Neesham is recovering from a wrist issue. It’s only now that star batter Kane Williamson, nursing a fractured thumb, has started wielding the willow in the nets.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan’s well-rounded spin quartet - jazzy remix of original classic

But the four wins it secured at the start of the tournament have acted as insurance, and the expectation is now for New Zealand to not resemble a pacemaker in a long-distance race who leads for the first section before falling away.

On Friday, after a spell of blistering afternoon sunshine, the heavens opened, and there were gusty winds. Match-day forecast is as dicey, but the fervent hope is for the elements to not swing fortunes.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

New Zealand /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. 37th National Games: Shivpal, Dhaval pull off surprise wins; five Games records fall in swimming
    Stan Rayan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. New York City Marathon 2023: Stellar women’s field aims for record on Sunday
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan celebrates Lucknow ‘homecoming’ with dominant win over Netherlands
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: Air pollution in Delhi forces Bangladesh to cancel training session
    PTI
  4. NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup: Pakistan aims to build momentum against injury-hit Kiwis
    N. Sudarshan
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. 37th National Games: Shivpal, Dhaval pull off surprise wins; five Games records fall in swimming
    Stan Rayan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. New York City Marathon 2023: Stellar women’s field aims for record on Sunday
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment