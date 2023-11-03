MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash

Injuries to Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapmana and Matt Henry have played a part in derailing New Zealand, which now stands at the risk of losing its spot in the top four.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 20:13 IST - 3 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in a practice session during the ODI Cricket World Cup
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in a practice session during the ODI Cricket World Cup | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in a practice session during the ODI Cricket World Cup | Photo Credit: AFP

After a string of big losses, New Zealand’s campaign finds itself on a sticky wicket with a number of injury concerns ahead of a crucial match against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday. 

“One thing we do as Kiwis is we stay pretty grounded. We stay where our feet are, and injuries are things that we can’t control,” Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell told reporters here on Friday.

Injuries to Kane Williamson (thumb fracture), Lockie Ferguson (Achilles heel), Mark Chapman (calf), Matt Henry (hamstring) have played a part in derailing a once unbeaten New Zealand, which now stands at the risk of losing its spot in the top four.

With Henry, who took 11 wickets in 11 games in the absence of Tim Southee, now ruled out and Kyle Jamieson in India as his replacement, New Zealand will have to consider and reconsider its combination ahead of a crucial game against Pakistan here.

ALSO READ | Australia sweats over the absence of momentum man Maxwell before England clash

“All I know is that the 11 guys that will take the field will be very proud to represent our country. We won’t make it bigger than what it is. It’s another two points for this tournament,” Mitchell added.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan will hope to use the game at the batter-haven that is the Chinnaswamy Stadium to improve its position in the points tally. Showers punctuated by spells of setting sunshine might trigger creases on the foreheads of the NZ management but Mitchell said the team is looking to walk before they can run.

“You play to win games of cricket but for us, it’s about making sure we do what we do best. We’re not outcome focused. We never will be. We’ll control the things that we can control. And that stuff will take care of itself if we keep doing our jobs. That’s what we do as Black Caps and as Kiwis and it seems to have worked for a number of years now and we’ll just keep doing what we do and see what happens,” he explained.

Injury concerns are not team-specific in this World Cup with every side dealing with niggles and major misses in equal measure ahead of and during the tournament. This has given rise to questions about increasing the permitted strength of the squads for World Cups.

Mitchell quipped that this might be a conversation that’s above his pay grade and said that each player is focussing on the opportunity to don the New Zealand blacks and making hay when the sun shines.

“Look, we’re a small country, down at the bottom of the earth, and for us, it’s fighting for every ball, chasing every ball to the boundary, and doing the little things that we can control. The big stuff will look after itself if we’re clear on our roles, very detailed with how we go about our business, and you can work out our blueprint and our plan from that,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Daryll Mitchell /

New Zealand /

Pakistan /

Tim Southee /

Kane Williamson /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ODI World Cup /

Cricket World Cup /

ICC Cricket World Cup /

Black Caps

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AFG vs NED: Afghanistan fifth after win over Netherlands; India on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after NED vs AFG: Madushanka on top with 18 wickets; Bumrah fifth with 15 scalps
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after NED vs AFG: Kohli jumps to second with 88 vs SL; de Kock extends lead with 100 against NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Shahidi score fifties as Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan’s well-rounded spin quartet - jazzy remix of original classic
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Lanka police deploys anti-riot squad to protect SLC premises fearing protest
    PTI
  4. NZ vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur says, ‘it’s like Groundhog Day’ for the hotel-bound Pakistan team in India
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup: Australia sweats over the absence of momentum man Maxwell before England clash
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AFG vs NED: Afghanistan fifth after win over Netherlands; India on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after NED vs AFG: Madushanka on top with 18 wickets; Bumrah fifth with 15 scalps
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after NED vs AFG: Kohli jumps to second with 88 vs SL; de Kock extends lead with 100 against NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Shahidi score fifties as Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment