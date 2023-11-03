MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: BCCI extends player retention deadline to November 26

With the auction set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19, each team will have a purse of Rs 100 crore - a rise from last year’s purse of Rs 95 crore.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 19:37 IST

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE- The IPL 2023 Trophy before the start of The IPL 2023 Final Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29, 2023.
FILE- The IPL 2023 Trophy before the start of The IPL 2023 Final Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

FILE- The IPL 2023 Trophy before the start of The IPL 2023 Final Cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that the deadline for the retained players list has been extended to November 26.

With the auction set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19 - which Sportstar had reported last week - each team will have a purse of Rs 100 crore - a rise from last year’s purse of Rs 95 crore.

Earlier, the BCCI had planned to release the list of retained players on November 19, but it is believed that with the World Cup semifinal lined up around that time, it has been decided to push back the process by a week.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

Interestingly, this will be the first time that the auction will be held outside of India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

