Lanka police deploys anti-riot squad to protect SLC premises fearing protest

Irate fans, on social media, demanded the resignation of the entire executive committee headed by President Shammi Silva.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 18:53 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 358 against India, was bowled out for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs
Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 358 against India, was bowled out for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs | Photo Credit: The Hindu/EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 358 against India, was bowled out for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs | Photo Credit: The Hindu/EMMANUAL YOGINI

Sri Lanka police’s anti-riot squad was on Friday deployed in front of the premises of the country’s cricket board (SLC) following fears of a demonstration by enraged fans after the national team’s crushing defeat at the hands of India in the ongoing World Cup.

The police riot squad, equipped with water cannons, was deployed near the SLC office at Maitland Place after some fans had warned of a demonstration in front of the premises, calling for the resignation of Sri Lanka Cricket’s governing body.

Irate fans, on social media, demanded the resignation of the entire executive committee headed by President Shammi Silva.

In a statement, the SLC had called for “an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the coaching staff and selectors,” for the debacle at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

ALSO READ: For Australia, a World Cup has never been stranger

India on Thursday thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs to record their seventh straight win and become the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

India first piled up a mammoth 357 for 8 in 50 overs and then bundled out a hapless Sri Lanka for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs to register its biggest victory by a margin of runs in the 48-year history of the tournament.

“They did better with five more runs than in the Asia Cup,” Sujith Amendra, a 40-year-old tuk-tuk (auto) driver and an ardent cricket fan said.

He was referring to Sri Lanka’s abject surrender -- 50 all out -- against India in the Asia Cup final in September this year.

The fans in general are calling for a complete overhaul of the SLC management, accusing it of making wrong decisions to leave the team weaker.

ALSO READ: NZ vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur backs Rauf, hopes it’s not too late for a peaking Pakistan

Speculation is rife that sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe may appoint an interim committee by sacking the current administration of Silva.

The ICC, however, is averse to politically appointed governing bodies. The 1973 sports law gives the minister power over sports bodies.

