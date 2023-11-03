MagazineBuy Print

Nepal, Oman qualify for T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal beat the United Arab Emirates by eight wickets in the semifinal of the Asian qualifiers while Oman thrashed Bahrain by 10 wickets on Friday.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 14:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nepal secured its first-ever T20 World Cup qualification on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Nepal secured its first-ever T20 World Cup qualification on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Nepal secured its first-ever T20 World Cup qualification on Friday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nepal and Oman secured qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after they reached the final of the Asia qualifiers held in Nepal on Friday.

The host beat the United Arab Emirates by eight wickets in the semifinal while Oman thrashed Bahrain by 10 wickets.

While it will be a maiden World Cup appearance for Nepal in the tournament, to be held in the United States of America and the West Indies next year, it is also the first time Oman will be featuring in the tournament beyond the preliminary stage.

ALSO READ
AUS vs ENG: Cummins bats for larger squads in ICC World Cups

The upcoming edition, the ninth of the tournament since 2007, will be hosting 20 teams for the first time. The teams will be separated into five teams of four groups with the top-two from each group qualifying for the Super 8s.

18 teams have secured qualification so far for the tournament. The last two spots will be decided from the Africa Qualifiers, to be held from November 22 to 30 in Namibia.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, will host games along with three venues in the USA – Dallas, Florida and New York.

The final of the 2024 T20 World Cup is slated for June 30, 2024

Teams to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024
Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies (host), USA (host), Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman

